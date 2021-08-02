Hayward Holdings Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (Hayward”) (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 of its fiscal year 2021.

“During the quarter we continued to see strong demand for our products across all categories, reflecting the ongoing secular trends in outdoor living and Hayward’s ability to leverage its competitive advantages. Hayward’s agile manufacturing capabilities, supply chain integration, strong competitive positioning, and innovative product offerings, helped us to deliver excellent growth, accelerate market share gains, and increase our profitability. We expect our key growth levers to remain positive for the remainder of the year and into 2022 driven by new construction, repair & remodeling and upgrade activity.”

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2021 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net sales increased by 66% to $364.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by higher volumes, mainly in residential pool equipment sales as we continued to see elevated demand from aftermarket upgrades and new construction. Net sales growth continues to benefit from a robust demand environment for outdoor living products, production capabilities, new products (especially those within our SmartPad offering), and pricing.

Gross profit increased by 72% to $168.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit margin increased 161 basis points to 46%. The increase in gross margin was driven by higher sales volumes, manufacturing leverage and price management, partially offset by inflationary cost increases.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by 62% to $71.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by increased volumes, debt refinancing, and the fire at our Yuncos, Spain facility. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased 39 basis points to 20%, compared to the prior year period. Research, development, and engineering expenses were $5.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, or 1% of net sales, as compared to $4.0 million for the prior year period, or 2% of net sales.

Operating income increased by 132% to $81.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating income was driven by higher net sales and improved operating leverage partially offset by increased SG&A related to volume and one time costs.

Net interest expense decreased by 26% to $13.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily a result of debt repayment of $364.6 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the amendment to our first lien term facility. Additionally, due to the amendment we incurred a $3.6 million debt extinguishment loss during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

During the quarter we incurred an income tax expense of $12.6 million compared to $5.4 million for the prior year period.

Net Income increased by 182% to $52.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted Net income increased by 112% to $75.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 81% to $110.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 257 basis points to 30.3%. Margin expansion was primarily driven by higher net sales and operating leverage.

Undistributed earnings for six months ended July 3, 2021, used as the numerator in our EPS computation, is reduced by a non-cash charge due to the beneficial conversion feature related to the redemption of our Class A shares for common shares. Such non-cash charge is treated as a deemed dividend which in turn reduces undistributed earnings. There is no current or future income statement or cash impact due to this US GAAP accounting treatment.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2021 SEGMENT RESULTS

North America

Net sales increased by 66% to $293.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was driven by higher sales of residential pool equipment and increased pricing.

Segment income increased by 96% to $89.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted segment income increased by 89% to $99.2 million.

Europe & Rest of World

Net sales increased by 66% to $70.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong demand for pool products and a favorable impact from foreign currency exchange.

Segment income increased by 51% to $12.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted segment income increased by 108% to $17.7 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months was 2.1 times compared to 5.2 times as of December 31, 2020. The reduction in total debt and leverage reflects the repayments of our debt using the proceeds from our March 2021 IPO and strong cash generation from operating activities of $123.4 million an increase of 70% from the prior six months ended period.

As of July 3, 2021, Hayward had cash and cash equivalents of $251.9 million and approximately $193.0 million available for future borrowings under our ABL Facility.

OUTLOOK

Given the strong performance in the first six months to the fiscal year, increased visibility into the order file and increased confidence in its ability to execute its growth levers, Hayward is raising its guidance for the full fiscal year 2021. Hayward now expects net sales growth of 54% to 58% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $405 million to $425 million, or a growth range of 75% to 84% year-over-year. This compares favorably to the previously provided outlook of net sales growth of 40% to 45% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million to $390 million, or a growth range of 55% to 68% year-over-year.

Reconciliation for the forward-looking full year fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided, as Hayward does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation. Hayward management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results. Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to Hayward’s outlook.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except share and per share data)

July 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 251.9 $ 114.9 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.4 and $1.4, respectively 176.5 140.2 Inventories, net 171.2 145.3 Prepaid expenses 11.8 10.3 Other current assets 15.6 13.7 Total current assets 627.0 424.4 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $58.6 and $56.3, respectively 139.3 142.3 Goodwill 920.8 920.3 Trademark 736.0 736.0 Customer relationships, net 257.4 271.5 Other intangibles, net 101.1 106.7 Other non-current assets 11.7 5.9 Total assets $ 2,793.3 $ 2,607.1 Liabilities, Redeemable Stock, and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of the long-term debt $ 12.1 $ 2.8 Accounts payable 83.9 69.6 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 156.8 141.8 Income taxes payable 10.3 4.4 Total current liabilities 263.1 218.6 Long-term debt, net 978.5 1,300.3 Deferred tax liabilities, net 274.5 273.6 Other non-current liabilities 13.3 10.9 Total liabilities 1,529.4 1,803.4 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable stock Class A stock $0.001 par value, no shares authorized, issued, or outstanding at July 3, 2021; 1,500,000 shares authorized, 872,598 issued and 869,823 outstanding at December 31, 2020 — 594.5 Class C stock $0.001 par value, no shares authorized, issued, or outstanding at July 3, 2021; 100 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Stockholders' equity Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 authorized; 231,120,757 issued and outstanding at July 3, 2021; 3,846,960 issued and 2,772,900 outstanding at December 31, 2020 0.2 — Additional paid-in capital 1,054.2 10.3 Common stock in treasury; 4,718,084 and 4,340,310 at July 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (4.7) (3.7) Retained earnings 206.8 203.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7.4 (0.4) Total stockholders' equity 1,263.9 209.2 Total liabilities, redeemable stock, and stockholders' equity $ 2,793.3 $ 2,607.1

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except share and per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 364.4 $ 220.0 $ 698.8 $ 390.2 Cost of sales 196.4 122.1 370.9 216.8 Gross profit 168.0 97.9 327.9 173.4 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 71.8 44.2 138.2 87.5 Research, development, and engineering 5.0 4.0 9.8 8.8 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 1.6 5.3 1.7 10.7 Amortization of intangible assets 8.6 9.5 17.5 19.0 Operating income 81.0 34.9 160.7 47.4 Interest expense, net 13.0 17.5 31.2 37.1 Loss on debt extinguishment 3.6 — 9.4 — Other non-operating (income) expense, net (1.0) (6.7) 2.7 (0.4) Total other expense 15.6 10.8 43.3 36.7 Income from operations before income taxes 65.4 24.1 117.4 10.7 Provision for income taxes 12.6 5.4 27.7 2.4 Net income $ 52.8 $ 18.7 $ 89.7 $ 8.3 Comprehensive income, net of tax Net income $ 52.8 $ 18.7 $ 89.7 $ 8.3 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense (benefit) of $0.3 million and ($0.5 million), and $0.8 million and $(0.6) million, for the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, 2.2 8.3 4.0 (2.9) Change in fair value of derivatives, net of tax expense (benefit) of $0.6 million and ($1.6 million), and $1.2 million and ($(2.2) million), for the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, 1.9 0.5 3.7 (6.5) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 56.9 $ 27.5 $ 97.4 $ (1.1) Income per common share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 231,103,424 1,156,691 143,721,029 1,180,222 Diluted 244,203,652 1,552,407 153,571,905 1,821,989

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except share and per share data)

Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 89.7 $ 8.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 9.3 9.6 Amortization of intangible assets 20.5 21.6 Amortization of deferred debt issuance fees 2.3 2.6 Stock-based compensation 12.5 1.3 Deferred income taxes (3.4) (2.3) Allowance for bad debts 0.1 (0.2) Loss on debt extinguishment 9.4 — Loss (gain) on disposal of properties 3.7 (0.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (37.0) 2.7 Inventories (26.6) 10.5 Other current and non-current assets (1.7) (3.1) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 44.4 22.0 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123.2 $ 72.8 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (9.9) (9.9) Purchases of intangibles (0.5) (0.8) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — 0.2 Proceeds from settlements of investment currency hedge 0.7 1.0 Net cash used in investing activities $ (9.7) $ (9.5) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock - Initial Public Offering 377.4 — Costs associated with Initial Public Offering (26.1) — Proceeds from the issuance of Class A common stock — 0.1 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 0.2 0.1 Purchase of common stock for treasury (0.8) (2.1) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 51.7 — Debt issuance costs (12.3) — Payments of long-term debt (364.6) (3.5) Net change in revolving credit facility — 56.0 Payments of capital leases (0.4) — Dividends paid — (0.1) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 25.1 $ 50.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.1) 0.1 Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 138.5 $ 113.9 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 115.3 47.2 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 253.8 161.1 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid - income taxes $ 25.7 $ 1.6 Cash paid - interest $ 29.2 $ 29.9 Equipment financed under capital leases $ — $ 2.0

Total Segment Income to Income from Operations Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of segment income to income from operations before income taxes:

Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Total segment income $ 101.7 $ 53.8 $ 202.3 $ 82.0 Corporate expense, net 10.5 4.1 22.4 4.9 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 1.6 5.3 1.7 10.7 Amortization of intangible assets 8.6 9.5 17.5 19.0 Operating income 81.0 34.9 160.7 47.4 Interest expense, net 13.0 17.5 31.2 37.1 Loss on debt extinguishment 3.6 — 9.4 — Other non-operating (income) expense, net (1.0) (6.7) 2.7 (0.4) Total other expense 15.6 10.8 43.3 36.7 Income from operations before income taxes $ 65.4 $ 24.1 $ 117.4 $ 10.7

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation (Non-GAAP Reconciliation)

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

Change July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Net income $ 52.8 $ 18.7 $ 34.1 182.3 % Depreciation 4.5 5.0 (0.5) (9.4) % Amortization 10.1 10.8 (0.7) (6.3) % Interest expense 13.0 17.5 (4.6) (26.0) % Income taxes 12.6 5.4 7.2 131.7 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.6 — 3.6 — % EBITDA 96.6 57.4 39.2 68.2 % Stock-based compensation (a) 5.3 0.7 4.6 705.0 % Sponsor management fees (b) — 0.2 (0.2) (100.0) % Currency exchange items (c) (0.6) (6.3) 5.7 (90.6) % Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (d) 1.6 5.3 (3.7) (69.2) % Other (e) 7.5 3.7 3.8 101.0 % Total Adjustments $ 13.8 $ 3.6 $ 10.2 286.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.4 $ 61.0 $ 49.4 81.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.3 % 27.7 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. (b) Represents fees paid to certain of our Sponsors for services rendered pursuant to a 2017 management services agreement. This agreement and the corresponding payment obligation ceased as of the effective date of our initial public offering or March 12, 2021. (c) Represents non-cash mark-to-market gains on foreign currency contracts. (d) Adjustments in the three months ended July 3, 2021 include $1.6 of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of a now redundant manufacturing and distribution facility. Adjustments in the three months ended June 27, 2020 include $5.3 of business restructuring related costs. Severance and retention costs, as well as costs associated with an early stage product business acquired in 2018 and being phased out in 2021 have been reclassified from "Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net" to "Other" to be consistent with the current period's presentation and proper classification. (e) Adjustments in the three months ended July 3, 2021 includes a $5.0 write-off related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos Spain, $1.9 related to debt refinancing, and $0.5 of operating loss related to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that is being phased out. Adjustments in the three months ended June 27, 2020 includes $0.9 of operating losses related to the same early stage product business, $1.4 of severance and retention costs plus additional COVID-19 related health and safety expenses.

Adjusted Segment Income

Reconciliation (Non-GAAP

Reconciliation) Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Segment income $ 101.7 $ 53.8 $ 202.3 $ 82.0 Depreciation 4.4 4.5 9.1 8.9 Amortization 1.5 1.3 3.1 2.6 Stock-based compensation 3.7 0.5 8.0 1.1 Currency exchange items — 0.2 — 0.5 Other (a) 5.6 0.8 6.0 2.3 Total Adjustments 15.2 7.3 26.2 15.4 Adjusted segment income $ 116.9 $ 61.1 $ 228.5 $ 97.4 Adjusted segment income margin 32.1 % 27.8 % 32.7 % 25.0 %

Following is a quarterly reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income (in millions):

(a) The three months and six months ended July 3, 2021 include $0.5 and $1.0 operating losses, respectively, which relate to the early stage product business acquired in 2018 that is being phased out in 2021 and other miscellaneous items we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations, also includes $5.0 write-off related to the fire in Yuncos, Spain. The three months and six months ended June 27, 2020 include $0.9 and $2.2 operating losses, respectively, which relate to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that is being phased out, as well as professional fees, additional health and safety expenses related to COVID-19, and other miscellaneous items we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.

Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for North America ("NAM") (in millions):

NAM Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Segment income $ 89.3 $ 45.6 $ 175.1 $ 68.2 Depreciation $ 4.1 4.2 8.4 8.3 Amortization $ 1.5 1.3 3.1 2.6 Stock-based compensation $ 3.7 0.4 7.4 0.9 Other (a) 0.6 1.1 1.0 2.5 Total Adjustments 9.9 7.0 19.9 14.3 Adjusted segment income $ 99.2 $ 52.6 $ 195.0 $ 82.5 Adjusted segment income margin 33.8 % 29.7 % 34.5 % 26.6 %

(a) The three months and six months ended July 3, 2021 include $0.5 and $1.0 operating losses, respectively, which relate to the early stage product business acquired in 2018 that is being phased out in 2021 and other miscellaneous items we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations. The three months and six months ended June 27, 2020 include $0.9 and $2.2 operating losses, respectively, which relate to an early stage product business acquired in 2018 that is being phased out, as well as professional fees, additional health and safety expenses related to COVID-19, and other miscellaneous items we believe are not representative of our ongoing business operations.

Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for Europe & Rest of World ("E&RW") (in millions):

E&RW Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Segment income $ 12.4 $ 8.2 $ 27.2 $ 13.8 Depreciation 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.6 Amortization — — — — Stock-based compensation — 0.1 0.6 0.2 Currency exchange items (a) — 0.2 — 0.5 Other (b) 5.0 (0.3) 5.0 (0.2) Total Adjustments 5.3 0.3 6.3 1.1 Adjusted segment income $ 17.7 $ 8.5 $ 33.5 $ 14.9 Adjusted segment income margin 25.0 % 19.9 % 25.1 % 18.5 %

(a) Represents currency exchange impact. (b) For the three months ended July 3, 2021, $5.0 represents the impact of a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain.

Following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Adjusted Net Income

Year over Year

Comparison Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 $ Change % Change July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 52.8 $ 18.7 $ 34.1 182.2 % $ 89.7 $ 8.3 $ 81.4 (980.7) % Adjustments and Amortization: EBITDA Adjustments 13.8 3.6 10.2 283.3 % 29.9 17.8 12.1 68.0 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 3.6 — 3.6 — % 9.4 — 9.4 — % Amortization 10.1 10.8 (0.7) (6.9) % 20.5 21.6 (1.1) (5.0) % Tax Effect (5.3) (3.2) (2.1) 63.6 % (14.7) (8.8) (5.9) 67.0 % Pro Forma Adjustment: Interest Savings 1.1 7.6 (6.5) (85.5) % 6.4 14.5 (8.1) (55.9) % Tax Effect (0.2) (1.7) 1.5 (88.3) % (1.7) (3.3) 1.6 (47.3) % Adjusted Net Income $ 75.9 $ 35.8 $ 40.1 112.1 % $ 139.5 50.1 89.4 178.5 %

