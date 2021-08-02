checkAd

KKR Acquires HQ @ First in Silicon Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) has acquired HQ @ First, a 603,666 square-foot Silicon Valley office campus, from MORI TRUST CO., LTD., a Japan-based major real estate developer. KREST is a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund open to all investors delivering access to income-oriented private real estate investments.

Located in North San Jose, HQ @ First is a Class A, modern technology campus with three highly amenitized office buildings, including over 60,000 square-feet in lab space, and a parking garage with 1,600+ spaces. The property holds a LEED Gold certification and offers direct access to the Silicon Valley’s premier global technology corridor, transportation infrastructure and best-in-class retail. The property is 100% leased on a long-term basis to an investment-grade rated, leading publicly traded global technology company and serves as the center of the company’s strategic West Coast footprint.

“HQ @ First is a marquee property with great amenities, including onsite lab facilities, and access to Silicon Valley’s immense pool of talent,” said Justin Pattner, KKR Partner and Head of Real Estate Equity in the Americas. “We believe well-located, trophy assets that can deliver a dynamic work environment for innovative growth companies will have significant staying power and long-term value. We are excited to add this property to KREST’s portfolio as part of our prime single tenant strategy.”

The investment is part of KREST’s prime single tenant investment strategy, one of the fund’s three primary investment strategies, which targets high-quality commercial real estate with long-term leases to single investment grade tenants. The purchase grows the value of underlying properties in KREST’s portfolio to more than $1 billion and continues KKR’s focus on investing in attractive commercial real estate opportunities on the West Coast.

Inclusive of HQ @ First, KKR has acquired more than $4 billion of properties on the West Coast over the last 24 months alone for its real estate funds. Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown its real estate assets under management to approximately $28 billion across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific as of March 31, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of over 110 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 11 offices and eight countries.

Drawbridge Realty, a San Francisco-based real estate investment manager (in which KKR has an ownership interest) with a portfolio primarily of office properties leased long-term to large corporations, has been engaged by KREST as the operating partner for HQ @ First. An entity controlled by Drawbridge senior management is a joint venture partner in the investment.

Newmark Knight Frank acted as broker on the sale.

About KREST

KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) is a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund that thematically invests in high quality, stabilized, income-oriented commercial real estate equity and debt. The fund is open to all investors with daily subscriptions and its primary investment objective is to provide attractive current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. KREST is managed by KKR Registered Advisor LLC, an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc., and utilizes the experience and reach of KKR’s global real estate team and the resources available through the KKR platform. For additional information about KREST, please visit its website at www.krest.reit.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Acquires HQ @ First in Silicon Valley KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) has acquired HQ @ First, a 603,666 square-foot Silicon Valley office campus, from MORI TRUST CO., LTD., a Japan-based major real estate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrKKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Inland Empire with a New Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Sapphiros, a Next-Generation Diagnostics Platform, Announces Executive Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Optiv Security’s Zero Trust Readiness Assessment Helps Clients Strengthen Their Network Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21KKR Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Austin and Nashville
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21KKR Partners with Namal Nawana to Form Sapphiros, a Next-Generation Diagnostics Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21KKR to Acquire Teaching Strategies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21KKR Releases 2021 Mid-Year Macro Outlook Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21KKR and Telefónica to Create Colombia’s First Nationwide Open Access Fiber Optic Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten