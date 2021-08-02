checkAd

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Massachusetts R&D Facility to House the Advanced Development Center (ADC) for Vaccine Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

The ADC is Expected to Accelerate Development and Clinical Manufacturing of Vaccines, Including Vaccines for COVID-19, When Fully Operational

CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Company’s planned 45,000 square foot clinical scale manufacturing facility in the New Bedford Business Park in Massachusetts on August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The new facility is expected to house Tonix’s Advanced Development Center (ADC) for accelerated research, development and analytical capabilities, as well as the production of clinical trial quality vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The ceremony marks the formal start of site construction. Tonix expects the facility to be operational in the first half of 2022.

Plans for the ADC include single-use bioreactors and purification suites with equipment for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of vaccines for clinical trials, including when fully operational, the capability of producing sterile vaccines in glass bottles. The ADC is intended to be Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2). At full capacity, the facility can employ up to 70 researchers, scientists, manufacturing and technical support staff.

U. S. Representative Bill Keating is expected to attend the event, along with Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development Secretary, Mike Kennealy, the mayor of New Bedford, Jon Mitchell, and Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix.

“The South Coast is fast becoming a significant player in biotech in Massachusetts, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals' decision to open the Advanced Development Center within the New Bedford Business Park is a positive indicator of future economic growth throughout the region,” said Congressman Bill Keating. “Tonix Pharmaceuticals is bringing good jobs to our region, and I look forward to watching their growth as the local economy continues to benefit from increased investment on the South Coast, including in South Coast Rail. The research, development, and manufacturing planned to take place in the new ADC has the potential to improve lives all over the world, and that is something we can all be proud of.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Massachusetts R&D Facility to House the Advanced Development Center (ADC) for Vaccine Programs The ADC is Expected to Accelerate Development and Clinical Manufacturing of Vaccines, Including Vaccines for COVID-19, When Fully OperationalCHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board