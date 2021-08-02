Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Massachusetts R&D Facility to House the Advanced Development Center (ADC) for Vaccine Programs

CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Company’s planned 45,000 square foot clinical scale manufacturing facility in the New Bedford Business Park in Massachusetts on August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The new facility is expected to house Tonix’s Advanced Development Center (ADC) for accelerated research, development and analytical capabilities, as well as the production of clinical trial quality vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The ceremony marks the formal start of site construction. Tonix expects the facility to be operational in the first half of 2022.

Plans for the ADC include single-use bioreactors and purification suites with equipment for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of vaccines for clinical trials, including when fully operational, the capability of producing sterile vaccines in glass bottles. The ADC is intended to be Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2). At full capacity, the facility can employ up to 70 researchers, scientists, manufacturing and technical support staff.

U. S. Representative Bill Keating is expected to attend the event, along with Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development Secretary, Mike Kennealy, the mayor of New Bedford, Jon Mitchell, and Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix.

“The South Coast is fast becoming a significant player in biotech in Massachusetts, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals' decision to open the Advanced Development Center within the New Bedford Business Park is a positive indicator of future economic growth throughout the region,” said Congressman Bill Keating. “Tonix Pharmaceuticals is bringing good jobs to our region, and I look forward to watching their growth as the local economy continues to benefit from increased investment on the South Coast, including in South Coast Rail. The research, development, and manufacturing planned to take place in the new ADC has the potential to improve lives all over the world, and that is something we can all be proud of.”