Acreage Announces Rebranding of Connecticut Dispensaries to The Botanist

The Botanist is coming to Montville, South Windsor and Danbury, CT:



Thames Valley Relief to transition into The Botanist Montville (July 2021)

Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut to transition into The Botanist Danbury (August 2021)

Prime Wellness of Connecticut to transition into The Botanist South Windsor (September 2021)



NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the rebranding of the company’s three medical cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut of Thames Valley Relief, Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut and Prime Wellness of Connecticut to The Botanist.

“As we recently disclosed in our 2021 first quarter release, our New England operations exhibited strong overall performance,” stated Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer of Acreage. “The rebranding of our Connecticut retail locations to The Botanist aligns with our refocused strategy of accelerating growth in our core markets. The rebranding will allow our Connecticut operations to tap into The Botanist’s strong brand awareness and to streamline resources and best practices across states, ultimately facilitating operational cost efficiencies and allowing us to offer Connecticut patients an optimal experience.”

The Botanist dispensaries in Connecticut will offer a full suite of cannabis-derived products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, tablets, edibles, tinctures and more; a standardized Loyalty Program (points equal cash reward off purchases); private consultation rooms; an enhanced, branded shopping experience; and, additional educational cannabis events and community engagement. Once fully transitioned, each of The Botanist dispensaries in Connecticut will migrate to ShopBotanist.com.

Acreage began operating in Connecticut with the acquisition of Prime Wellness of Connecticut and Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut in 2018 followed by Thames Valley Relief in 2019. Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut (soon-to-be The Botanist Danbury) will relocate from 4 Garella Rd, Bethel, CT, to 105 Mill Plain Rd, Danbury, CT, in August 2021, to optimize store experience and provide a more convenient location for guests.