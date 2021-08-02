Amicus Therapeutics Announces European Commission Approval of Galafold (migalastat) for Adolescents with Fabry Disease

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced the European Commission has approved Galafold (migalastat) for use in adolescents aged 12 to <16 years weighing ≥ 45 kg with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and who have an amenable mutation. Galafold is already approved in multiple geographies around the world, including the U.S., EU, and Japan, for adults who have an amenable variant, or mutation.

Galafold is the First and Only Oral Therapy Approved in the EU for the Long-term Treatment of Adolescents with Fabry Disease Aged 12 years and older with an Amenable Mutation

Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “This approval of Galafold is a transformative moment for the Fabry community in the EU, as it gives those patients as young as 12 years of age with an amenable mutation a new treatment option for the first time in more than 15 years. We are grateful to this wonderful and passionate community, particularly the patients, physicians, and families who have made this research possible through their participation in the clinical trials, as well as to the regulators and our dedicated Amicus team. This achievement highlights our company’s mission, which is focused on transforming the lives of people living with rare diseases.”

“This expanded approval is a significant step forward for the Fabry community, as we work towards increasing awareness of this rare disease in young people. It ensures patients, both paediatric and adult now have a convenient oral disease modifying therapy option available,” said Uma Ramaswami, MD, Lysosomal Storage Disease Unit, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

The extension of the indication was supported by 1-month interim safety and pharmacokinetics data from Study AT1001-020 which was a 2-stage, open-label, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of migalastat treatment in pediatric subjects aged 12 to <18 years and weighing ≥ 45 kg with Fabry disease and with amenable mutations to the gene encoding α-galactosidase A (GLA).

Amicus will work closely with all relevant government authorities to secure access for eligible patients as quickly as possible. Galafold is not approved for adolescents outside of Europe.