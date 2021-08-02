checkAd

Amicus Therapeutics Announces European Commission Approval of Galafold (migalastat) for Adolescents with Fabry Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Galafold is the First and Only Oral Therapy Approved in the EU for the Long-term Treatment of Adolescents with Fabry Disease Aged 12 years and older with an Amenable Mutation

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced the European Commission has approved Galafold (migalastat) for use in adolescents aged 12 to <16 years weighing ≥ 45 kg with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and who have an amenable mutation. Galafold is already approved in multiple geographies around the world, including the U.S., EU, and Japan, for adults who have an amenable variant, or mutation.

Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “This approval of Galafold is a transformative moment for the Fabry community in the EU, as it gives those patients as young as 12 years of age with an amenable mutation a new treatment option for the first time in more than 15 years. We are grateful to this wonderful and passionate community, particularly the patients, physicians, and families who have made this research possible through their participation in the clinical trials, as well as to the regulators and our dedicated Amicus team. This achievement highlights our company’s mission, which is focused on transforming the lives of people living with rare diseases.”

“This expanded approval is a significant step forward for the Fabry community, as we work towards increasing awareness of this rare disease in young people. It ensures patients, both paediatric and adult now have a convenient oral disease modifying therapy option available,” said Uma Ramaswami, MD, Lysosomal Storage Disease Unit, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

The extension of the indication was supported by 1-month interim safety and pharmacokinetics data from Study AT1001-020 which was a 2-stage, open-label, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of migalastat treatment in pediatric subjects aged 12 to <18 years and weighing ≥ 45 kg with Fabry disease and with amenable mutations to the gene encoding α-galactosidase A (GLA).

Amicus will work closely with all relevant government authorities to secure access for eligible patients as quickly as possible. Galafold is not approved for adolescents outside of Europe.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Announces European Commission Approval of Galafold (migalastat) for Adolescents with Fabry Disease Galafold is the First and Only Oral Therapy Approved in the EU for the Long-term Treatment of Adolescents with Fabry Disease Aged 12 years and older with an Amenable MutationPHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amicus Therapeutics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board