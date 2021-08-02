checkAd

R1 Appoints Jay Sreedharan as New Chief Technology and Digital Officer

Former Microsoft Azure founding member and Starbucks Executive to Accelerate R1’s Digital Growth and Innovation

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that Jay Sreedharan will join the executive team as its first chief technology and digital officer.

Sreedharan will lead R1’s efforts in creating digital solutions that drive higher-value experiences for patients and providers. In this role, Sreedharan will be responsible for delivering on R1’s promise of digital transformation and growth, including strategy, engineering, product development, architecture and implementation, as well as future digital M&A and partnership activity.

Sreedharan brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with a background in disruptive change. He is an expert in creating mobile and consumer ecommerce solutions, developing digital payment products and establishing the best utilization of AI/machine learning and cloud computing.

Most recently, Sreedharan was the senior vice president and chief technology officer for MGM Resorts International with accountability for setting the overall technology vision and executing upon all technology investments and M&A activity for the corporation. Prior to MGM, he was the vice president of engineering at Starbucks Corporation where he led the digital products division, which included mobile and ecommerce, and developed the next generation of applications and cloud services that ultimately powered Starbucks’ Mobile Order and Pay offering. Additionally, he held several roles at Microsoft Corporation and was part of a small group of engineers responsible for defining the Microsoft cloud computing vision and producing both Office 365 and Windows Azure.

“We are very excited to have Jay join the R1 team,” said Vijay Kotte, executive vice president and chief solutions officer of R1. “Jay will play an integral role in setting the company’s strategic digital direction, and with his unique blend of consumer and digital expertise, will help us deliver technology-driven solutions designed to transform how patients access and afford healthcare, further differentiating R1 in the market.”

