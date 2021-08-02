checkAd

LGI Homes Opens in Resort-Style Lakeland Community

LGI Homes at Riverstone offers single-family homes priced from the $290s

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Riverstone, its newest community in Lakeland, with a lineup of upgraded, single-family homes. This master-planned community offers world-class amenities in an unbeatable location.

Centrally located between Tampa and Orlando, residents of Riverstone are conveniently positioned near I-4 in Lakeland, providing quick access to the area’s best theme parks, attractions and major employers. Homeowners have access to two impressive amenity centers, each hosting a children’s playground, a glistening, resort-style swimming pool with surrounding palm trees, and open field areas. One of the amenity centers offers a community clubhouse with a meeting room and rentable space, a fitness station with various workout machines available for use, and two fenced-in dog parks filled with play equipment. Also located throughout the neighborhood are walking paths, perfect for strolls to either of the parks.

At Riverstone, LGI Homes is building one-story, single-family homes that range from 1,401 to 1,984 square feet. These new-construction homes have three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and two-car garages. Open-concept entertainment areas, walk-in closets, private master retreats and covered back patios are just a sampling of the conveniences offered in these layouts.

Embodying the LGI Homes CompleteHome package, every new home at Riverstone features included upgrades at no extra cost. Homebuyers can look forward to moving into a brand-new home with thousands of dollars’ worth of features built right in. These enhanced features include stainless steel, energy-efficient Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, upper-wood cabinets and a USB outlet in the kitchen. Other desirable upgrades include luxury vinyl-plank flooring, programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and beautifully landscaped front yards.

New homes in this community start in the $290s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 694-1897 ext 994 or visit LGIHomes.com/Riverstone.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

