checkAd

Myriad Genetics Expands Access to Genetic Testing with Launch of First Polygenic Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score Validated for Women of All Ancestries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 13:05  |  45   |   |   

  • Myriad’s MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test with RiskScore provides a breast cancer risk assessment for all women not previously diagnosed with breast cancer, regardless of ancestry
  • MyRisk with RiskScore is an important step to help address racial and ethnic disparities in the healthcare system

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancing its mission to expand access to genetic testing, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today launched a new version of its market-leading MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test. For the first time, women of all ancestries can now receive a personalized polygenic breast cancer risk assessment together with the market’s most accurate hereditary cancer test.

MyRisk with RiskScore offers a breast cancer risk assessment designed to improve patient outcomes and help minimize healthcare disparities. RiskScore results are informed by a combination of genetic markers, clinical and biological variables, personal and family history, and ancestry-specific data. RiskScore is available at no additional cost to women who take the MyRisk test.

With traditional hereditary cancer tests, approximately 95% of women will test negative for high-risk gene mutations, but still have additional breast cancer risk factors that need to be managed. The RiskScore component of MyRisk helps women and their physicians assess those added risk factors. An estimated 56% of patients who undergo MyRisk testing and receive a RiskScore result, qualify for medical management changes such as increased cancer surveillance or intervention.

Working with industry leading researchers, Myriad Genetics assessed data from more than 275,000 women to validate the use of an enhanced method for assessing polygenic breast cancer risk assessments like RiskScore in women across ancestries. The research was presented by Dr. Holly Pederson, director of Medical Breast Services at Cleveland Clinic, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.

“The polygenic risk score (PRS) is one of the most powerful risk prediction tools in the field of breast cancer, and until now a validated model had not been available to assess women of all ancestries,” said Pederson. “Our data now provide a framework for a PRS that delivers a personalized genomic breast cancer risk assessment to any and all interested women. The updated PRS, validated and well-calibrated, may be the most exciting clinical development in risk stratification since multi-gene panel testing.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myriad Genetics Expands Access to Genetic Testing with Launch of First Polygenic Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score Validated for Women of All Ancestries Myriad’s MyRisk Hereditary Cancer test with RiskScore provides a breast cancer risk assessment for all women not previously diagnosed with breast cancer, regardless of ancestryMyRisk with RiskScore is an important step to help address racial and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board