EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Executive Scientific Advisory Board

Chaired by Dr. Carl Regillo, illustrious leader in retinal surgery

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the formation of its Executive Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), chaired by Dr. Carl Regillo M.D., FACS, Chief of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital. Other members of the SAB include Drs. Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Caroline R. Baumal, M.D., Tufts Medical Center, David S. Boyer, M.D., University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Duke University, Rishi P. Singh, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, and Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Retina Consultants of Texas. These prominent retinal surgeons and leaders in the field of vision will work with EyePoint management to advance a pipeline of ocular products that advance the treatment paradigm for better patient outcomes.



“We are very honored to have such distinguished and talented experts sit on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ executive scientific advisory board,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals “and it is a testament to the quality of our science and pipeline potential that they are now advising us. Their combined knowledge, insight, experience, and strategic council will prove vital as we approach interim 6-month data for our Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet-AMD and continue to advance our innovative pipeline of treatments for patients with serious ophthalmic diseases.”

Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS – Chairman of the Executive Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Carl D. Regillo is a globally recognized leader in the retinal surgery field, a Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University, Chief of the Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital and Founder of the Wills Eye Clinical Retina Research Unit in Philadelphia. He has been an investigator on numerous major clinical trials developing new medical and surgical treatments for retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Dr. Regillo has authored over 200 publications along with over 50 book chapters and 9 major books. He is invited to lecture worldwide and serves on the scientific editorial board for several top ophthalmology peer-reviewed journals, and is a recipient of numerous local, national, and international awards including American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement, Senior Achievement, Secretariat, and Lifetime Achievement Awards and the American Society of Retinal Specialists Honor, Senior Honor and Founders Awards. He is also a charter inductee of the Retina Hall of Fame and named in the Ophthalmologist Power List of the top 100 most influential ophthalmologists in the world. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and performed his ophthalmology residency and vitreoretinal fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital.