Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.oneatlas.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Atlas Technical Consultants Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13721777.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com





