Syneos Health and Aetion Partner to Offer RWE Solutions to Advance Drug Development and Commercialization

Partnership will enable biopharma companies to accelerate clinical development, market access, and the uptake of new therapies

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) and Aetion announced a partnership to provide regulatory-grade data and analytics-driven solutions to advance drug development and improve patient outcomes.

The partnership brings together Syneos Health’s proprietary data collection and research solutions with Aetion Evidence Platform (AEP) to generate evidence through patient data curation and real-world data.

Syneos Health’s offerings, including its Biopharmaceutical Acceleration Model, Dynamic Assembly, and RWE Solutions, enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate product development and patient access to new therapies; reduce risk through evidence-based decision-making; and demonstrate value to a broad healthcare ecosystem, including patients, regulators, payers, and health care providers. Aetion’s AEP analyzes data from the real world—including claims, electronic health records, registries, and clinical trial data—to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated real-world evidence on the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical interventions.

“Today’s dynamic healthcare landscape is challenging the product development process as regulatory authorities and payers demand faster and greater proof of value for therapies, and improved outcomes for patients,” said Christian Tucat, President, Syneos One and Real World Evidence for Syneos Health. “Integrating Syneos Health and Aetion’s solutions drives quality, transparency, and speed in the use of patient-level data by leveraging Aetion’s strong analytics platform and capabilities. This places the patient closer to the center of research, unlocking efficiencies across development and commercialization, speeding patient access, and maximizing the return on investment for our customers.”

“Aetion is becoming the partner of choice for organizations committed to the highest standards of scientific rigor for creating RWE,” said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. “By bringing together Syneos Health’s deep expertise in trial design and data collection, and our scientifically validated RWE platform, we are providing an end-to-end solution to generate evidence that can be trusted by health care stakeholders.”

