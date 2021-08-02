Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Details of the events are as follows:

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences in August.

The BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021, August 9-10, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021, August 10-11, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 10-12, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET

A live audio webcast of the Canaccord Genuity fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

