CBMJ’s Klicked.com to Compete with Big Technology Companies Over Conservative Censorship Providing Open Haven for All Companies of any Ideological View

"Klicked" is a new digital marketing agency tailor-made for conservatives.



Powder Springs, GA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC: CBMJ), through its operating subsidiary DeDonato Enterprises LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of Klicked Digital, Klicked.com. Not only does Klicked Digital have the feel good and easy-to-root-for mission to give demonized conservative companies their voice back, but the $300,000 in revenue that Klicked Digital has generated so far in 2021 also showcases their impressive earning potential.

Birthed in response to the thousands of requests from discouraged conservative companies, Klicked is a new digital marketing agency tailor-made for conservatives. Prior to Klicked, clients described how their previous business-growth efforts were thwarted by Google removing their conservative media site from search results and both Facebook and Twitter deleting their pages and profiles based on dissenting political views.