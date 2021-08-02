checkAd

CBMJ’s Klicked.com to Compete with Big Technology Companies Over Conservative Censorship Providing Open Haven for All Companies of any Ideological View

"Klicked" is a new digital marketing agency tailor-made for conservatives.

Powder Springs, GA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC: CBMJ), through its operating subsidiary DeDonato Enterprises LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of Klicked Digital, Klicked.com. Not only does Klicked Digital have the feel good and easy-to-root-for mission to give demonized conservative companies their voice back, but the $300,000 in revenue that Klicked Digital has generated so far in 2021 also showcases their impressive earning potential.

Birthed in response to the thousands of requests from discouraged conservative companies, Klicked is a new digital marketing agency tailor-made for conservatives. Prior to Klicked, clients described how their previous business-growth efforts were thwarted by Google removing their conservative media site from search results and both Facebook and Twitter deleting their pages and profiles based on dissenting political views. 

Chief Executive Officer Brandon Vallorani stated his expectations: "We expect Klicked to add a significant amount of revenue in 2022, to DeDonato Enterprises and CBMJ, Inc." 

Impeccably timed to help conservative companies fuel their growth, Klicked navigates their clients through and around the crippling issues of head-on censorship, suppression, demonetization, and even expulsion from social media platforms brought on by their patriotic beliefs, religious beliefs, and/or the criticism of an elected official. Klicked protects their clients and drives their revenue through email marketing and List Rental, Site Monetization, Branding, Website Development, PPC Advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, and Web Hosting. 

With over 10 years of managing and serving conservative websites and online stores, the Klicked team headed by Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Evans and Chief Digital Officer Jared Vallorani knows firsthand the difficulties of building a business in today’s hostile politically-driven environment. Over the past decade, Klicked team members have worked with some of the biggest names in media: Steven Crowder, Matt Walsh, Sheriff David Clarke, Chad Prather, Kirk Cameron, Colonel Allen B. West, Joe the Plumber, Ken Blackwell, Steve Deace, Deneen Borelli, Kevin Jackson, Doug Giles, Dr. Gina Loudon, Dennis Michael Lynch, AF Branco, Matt Barber, Jason Mattera and countless others. 

