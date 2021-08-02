checkAd

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Upcoming Feature of Mazoola’s(SM) “Super App” on AMC’s NewsWatch Program

Because your child’s privacy matters

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliance drive world-class privacy and consent policy features

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced its MazoolaSM super app will be featured on the award winning television show, NewsWatch, airing on AMC Network on Friday, August 27, 2021. The program will highlight MazoolaSM version 3.0 completion and review the distinguishing features that enable children to fully participate in the digital economy in a secure and protected way. On the upcoming segment, NewsWatch will also discuss the virtual-wallet provider’s unique selling proposition to Gen Z Kids and Teens, many of whom have begun to immerse themselves in commerce without realizing the loss of privacy and harmful effects of digital marketing.   

Rego’s technology is protected by three patents: (System and Method for Virtual Piggy Bank, System and Method for Verifying the Age of an Internet User, and Virtual Piggybank Having Quick Connect). This enables MazoolaSM to provide its COPPA and GDPR compliant service.

With MazoolaSM, children purchase items on-line and in-store, as well as conduct peer-to-peer transfers. Children maintain a digital wallet with cash, savings and accounts to develop financial literacy in an increasingly contactless economy. On August 9th, a new and much improved version of MazoolaSM will be available. “Aside from getting a significant facelift, we are introducing several new features such as enhanced parental controls for selecting how and where your kids can spend their money,” said Steven Kravit, Head of Product. “We are also introducing an easy way to provide access to their debit card for shopping online and a streamlined method for children to add their virtual debit card to ApplePay and GooglePay wallets.” Additional features include the ability to donate to churches, congregations & charities and an enhanced reward system and expanded parental and guardian controls for single & divorced parents.

Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy said: “Our value proposition is second to none; our platform is Powered by Privacy. As the only certified COPPA and GDPR compliant super app, we offer all the capabilities of a mobile wallet and money app kids want, without compromising on the safety and security parents deserve.” As mobile commerce continues to grow and the 70M+ Gen Z teens and tweens continue to enter the digital economy, privacy will inevitably take center stage. Rego is pleased to demonstrate the capabilities of MazoolaSM on NewsWatch and AMC Networks to continue to educate parents and guardians and build awareness around the topic.

