checkAd

Green Thumb Industries Closes Transaction to Acquire Vertically Integrated Cannabis Business in Rhode Island

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

  • Acquisition of one of only three vertical licenses in Rhode Island, including an operating production facility and open retail location
  • Expands distribution footprint in highly populated New England market
  • Increases national presence to 14 states; 61 open retail locations nationwide

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, announced today it has closed on the acquisition of Mobley Pain Management and Wellness Center (DE), LLC and Canwell Processing (Rhode Island), LLC, which both held contractual interests in Summit Medical Compassion Center, Inc., a non-profit corporation with vertically integrated cannabis operations in Rhode Island. The acquisition includes one of only three retail locations in the state.

“Entry into the Rhode Island cannabis market further strengthens Green Thumb’s position on the East Coast, a region that has embraced the freedom for adults 21+ to choose cannabis,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This acquisition provides immediate scale within a limited license market and sits squarely in our enter, open, scale strategy to expand access to well-being through cannabis. We are ready to welcome the Summit team aboard Green Thumb’s front row seat to the Great American Growth Story.”

The acquisition includes entry into Rhode Island with management agreements for one of only three vertical licenses in the state including a production facility and dispensary, both located in Warwick. The state reported approximately $60 million in retail cannabis sales for the 2020 fiscal year-end.

With the acquisition, Green Thumb has cannabis operations to serve nearly 50% of the United States population, including in: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

"I'm honored our business will become a part of an industry-leading company that is a respected and award-winning employer known for giving back to the communities it serves,” says Steve Harrington, Principal Owner, Canwell. “The expanded reach of Green Thumb's quality branded products and extraordinary retail experience is a big win for the state of Rhode Island and its patients."

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 111 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Jennifer Dooley   Grace Bondy
Chief Strategy Officer   Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com   gbondy@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257   517-672-8001
     
Source: Green Thumb Industries    




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries Closes Transaction to Acquire Vertically Integrated Cannabis Business in Rhode Island Acquisition of one of only three vertical licenses in Rhode Island, including an operating production facility and open retail locationExpands distribution footprint in highly populated New England marketIncreases national presence to 14 states; 61 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board