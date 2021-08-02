Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.08.2021, 13:00 | 47 | 0 |
WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on ongoing
antiviral research of Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate being developed for treatment of COVID-19 under FDA Fast Track designation, by different groups of scientists.
Brilacidin antiviral research updates are provided below:
-
2021 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS): Due to rising COVID-19 infections tied to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, the U.S. Department of Defense (as the symposium
sponsor) last Thursday cancelled the event that was to be held in Orlando, Florida. The Company will be discussing with George Mason University scientists, who were scheduled to present
Brilacidin research on non-SARS-CoV-2 viruses, appropriate next steps for potential release of these findings.
-
Brilacidin SARS-CoV-2 Manuscript: Scientists conducting laboratory testing of Brilacidin, in particular its ability to block entry of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells, have submitted their
research findings for peer-review publication. These data include insights into Brilacidin’s antiviral mechanisms of action and Brilacidin activity against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Gamma (P.1)
SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Related, the Company is in queue for in vitro testing of Brilacidin against the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, which is showing increased transmissibility regardless of vaccination status according to reports of new CDC data. The Delta variant is now considered more transmissible than MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu, and can be caught as easily as chickenpox. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky commented: “It’s one of the most transmissible viruses we know of.”
-
Brilacidin Human Coronavirus (H-CoV) Research: Scientists conducting laboratory testing of Brilacidin in endemic H-CoV strains (OC43, 229E, NL63) have informed the Company that they are
reviewing potential venues to disseminate their findings, including conferences, via publication or through public release by the Company. These data show Brilacidin inhibits different H-CoV
strains, supporting Brilacidin as a pan-coronavirus agent.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0