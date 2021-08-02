Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on ongoing antiviral research of Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate being developed for treatment of COVID-19 under FDA Fast Track designation, by different groups of scientists.



Brilacidin antiviral research updates are provided below: