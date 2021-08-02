DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 02.08.2021, 13:05 | 21 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 13:05 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021 £45.64m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021 £45.64m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,479,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 July 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 88.66p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.60p Ordinary share price 70.75p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (20.20%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. Portfolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Volex Plc 14.17% 2 Cash and other net current assets 13.78% 3 Hargreaves Services Plc 11.93% 4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.26% 5 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.94% 6 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.78% 7 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.60% 8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.59% 9 Venture Life Group Plc 6.06% 10 Synectics Plc 5.26% 11 Tactus Holdings Limited 4.25% 12 DigitalBox plc 2.95% 13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.81% 14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.34% Other 2.28% Total 100.00%









