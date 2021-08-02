DSM Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021
|£45.64m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021
|£45.64m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,479,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 July 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|88.66p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|88.60p
|Ordinary share price
|70.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(20.20%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|14.17%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|13.78%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|11.93%
|4
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|9.26%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.94%
|6
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|6.78%
|7
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.60%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.59%
|9
|Venture Life Group Plc
|6.06%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|5.26%
|11
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|4.25%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|2.95%
|13
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.81%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.34%
|Other
|2.28%
|Total
|100.00%
