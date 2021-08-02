checkAd

Blonder Tongue Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced today it will report its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, prior to market opening. Management will then host a teleconference to discuss the results with the investment community.

Details of the live teleconference:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. CT, 8:00 a.m. PT)
Investor Dial-in (US & Canada Toll-Free): 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 705019

The audio replay will be available under Investor Related Information on the Blonder Tongue Investor Relations webpage.

About Blonder Tongue
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements. The forward-looking statements relate to future events regarding such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor provisions, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially and adversely from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operation, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, but are not limited to, those matters discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors," and in the same sections of the Company's subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as may be further updated by any Current Reports on Form 8-K that we may file. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, anticipated growth trends in the Company's business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE American. Readers also should carefully review the risk factors included in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, or, in the case of other documents referred to herein, the dates of those documents. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required under applicable law. The Company's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Eric Skolnik
Chief Financial Officer
eskolnik@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

Ted Grauch
Chief Executive Officer
tgrauch@blondertongue.com
(732) 679-4000

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657841/Blonder-Tongue-Schedules-Conference- ...

