Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) is particularly excited about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo), a first in class, type I interferon receptor antagonist, indicated for adults with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The approval represents the first new treatment for generalized SLE in more than a decade and is the result of significant seminal research funded originally by the Lupus Research Alliance.

First in New Class of Drugs in More than a Decade for SLE and Targeting Type 1 Interferons

An autoimmune disease, SLE is the most common form of lupus, in which the immune system creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body. Affecting multiple organs, SLE is associated with major clinical burden for the patient and organ damage. It affects a diverse patient population and is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic ethnicities. Heterogeneity in SLE is evident as the condition presents differently across diverse populations, and symptoms vary from patient to patient.

Given by intravenous infusion, anifrolumab-fnia works by blocking immune system molecules called type I interferons that are one of the main factors that leads to tissue damage and disease symptoms. Type I interferons are a family of 17 similar molecules that help protect us from infections.i Research has shown that the vast majority -- 60-80 percent of adultsii -- have high levels of type I interferons.

The Lupus Research Alliance has invested $16 million in 40 studies on type I interferons, including pioneering work identifying a unique combination of genes that had been switched on by type I interferons in lupus patients; these results galvanized research into the molecules' role in the disease. AstraZeneca plc led its further development.

One of the trailblazers in interferon research is former chair of the Lupus Research Alliance Scientific Advisory Board Dr. Mary Crow. "This approval represents a critical milestone for lupus research and an exciting new therapeutic option for patients with lupus," noted Dr. Crow. "It is personally gratifying to have discovered the activation of the type I interferon pathway as a significant mechanism in lupus disease and to see the fruition of interferon research and the related drug development program."