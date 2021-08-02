Cyteir Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Markus Renschler, MD will participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on August 10, 2021.

Date: Tuesday, August 10

Time: 11:30 AM EDT

Panel: Synthetic Lethal (Weapon)

A live webcast of the Wedbush panel discussion will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Cyteir website at www.cyteir.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

