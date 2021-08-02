checkAd

SunOpta Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 13:30   

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) announced today that it will issue financial results for the second quarter 2021 before the markets open on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations" section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company's website.

Investors interested in listening to the live call over the telephone can join by calling US: 833-513-0545, or International: 1-778-560-2569 conference ID: 1078636.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

Wertpapier


