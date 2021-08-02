AJAX I and Cazoo Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Preliminary Results for Cazoo

AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced that its merger partner, Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer which makes buying a car as seamless as purchasing any other product online, has announced preliminary financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021

(unaudited) Q2 2020

(unaudited) Change

(%) Vehicles Sold 10,692 2,022 8,670 (+429%) Revenue (£m) ~141 20 121 (+605%) Retail Gross Profit per Unit (£)1 ~460 (429) 889 (n/a) Gross Profit (£m) ~8 (1) 9 Gross Margin (%) ~5% (4%) +9%pts

1 Retail Gross Profit per Unit derived from retail revenues and ancillary revenues, divided by retail units sold (net of returns)

Q2 2021 Financial highlights

Vehicles sold up 429% to 10,692 in Q2 as the Company’s rapid growth trajectory continued

Revenue increased ~605% to ~£141 million driven by significant retail sales growth in UK

Retail GPU at ~£460 through improved buying mix, stock turn & higher ancillary revenues

Gross profit positive at £8 million & margin improved to ~5% due to operational efficiencies

Q2 2021 Strategic highlights

Business combination with AJAX on NYSE for $7.0 billion on track to complete in Q3 2021

Brought refurbishment in-house giving full control of refurbishment and logistics operations

Began buying and reconditioning cars in Germany & France ahead of launch later this year

Launched new car subscription service in UK offering all-inclusive single monthly payment

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo, commented, “Our rapid growth trajectory continued in Q2 with record revenues of around £141 million, up 605% year on year, as consumers embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying cars entirely online. Our gross profit per unit increased substantially during the quarter, up from £143 in Q1 to around £460 per unit in Q2, as a result of the continued improvements we made across our buying and operations. We remain on track to achieve revenues approaching $1 billion in 2021 and expect operational efficiencies to continue to drive further gross margin improvements.