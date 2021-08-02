checkAd

AJAX I and Cazoo Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Preliminary Results for Cazoo

AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced that its merger partner, Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer which makes buying a car as seamless as purchasing any other product online, has announced preliminary financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results

 

Q2 2021
(unaudited)

Q2 2020
(unaudited)

Change
(%)

Vehicles Sold

10,692

2,022

8,670 (+429%)

Revenue (£m)

~141

20

121 (+605%)

Retail Gross Profit per Unit (£)1

~460

(429)

889 (n/a)

Gross Profit (£m)

~8

(1)

9

Gross Margin (%)

~5%

(4%)

+9%pts

1 Retail Gross Profit per Unit derived from retail revenues and ancillary revenues, divided by retail units sold (net of returns)

Q2 2021 Financial highlights

  • Vehicles sold up 429% to 10,692 in Q2 as the Company’s rapid growth trajectory continued
  • Revenue increased ~605% to ~£141 million driven by significant retail sales growth in UK
  • Retail GPU at ~£460 through improved buying mix, stock turn & higher ancillary revenues
  • Gross profit positive at £8 million & margin improved to ~5% due to operational efficiencies

Q2 2021 Strategic highlights

  • Business combination with AJAX on NYSE for $7.0 billion on track to complete in Q3 2021
  • Brought refurbishment in-house giving full control of refurbishment and logistics operations
  • Began buying and reconditioning cars in Germany & France ahead of launch later this year
  • Launched new car subscription service in UK offering all-inclusive single monthly payment

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo, commented, “Our rapid growth trajectory continued in Q2 with record revenues of around £141 million, up 605% year on year, as consumers embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying cars entirely online. Our gross profit per unit increased substantially during the quarter, up from £143 in Q1 to around £460 per unit in Q2, as a result of the continued improvements we made across our buying and operations. We remain on track to achieve revenues approaching $1 billion in 2021 and expect operational efficiencies to continue to drive further gross margin improvements.

