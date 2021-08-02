AJAX I and Cazoo Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Preliminary Results for Cazoo
AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced that its merger partner, Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer which makes buying a car as seamless as purchasing any other product online, has announced preliminary financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Summary Results
|
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Change
|
Vehicles Sold
|
10,692
|
2,022
|
8,670 (+429%)
|
Revenue (£m)
|
~141
|
20
|
121 (+605%)
|
Retail Gross Profit per Unit (£)1
|
~460
|
(429)
|
889 (n/a)
|
Gross Profit (£m)
|
~8
|
(1)
|
9
|
Gross Margin (%)
|
~5%
|
(4%)
|
+9%pts
1 Retail Gross Profit per Unit derived from retail revenues and ancillary revenues, divided by retail units sold (net of returns)
Q2 2021 Financial highlights
- Vehicles sold up 429% to 10,692 in Q2 as the Company’s rapid growth trajectory continued
- Revenue increased ~605% to ~£141 million driven by significant retail sales growth in UK
- Retail GPU at ~£460 through improved buying mix, stock turn & higher ancillary revenues
- Gross profit positive at £8 million & margin improved to ~5% due to operational efficiencies
Q2 2021 Strategic highlights
- Business combination with AJAX on NYSE for $7.0 billion on track to complete in Q3 2021
- Brought refurbishment in-house giving full control of refurbishment and logistics operations
- Began buying and reconditioning cars in Germany & France ahead of launch later this year
- Launched new car subscription service in UK offering all-inclusive single monthly payment
Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo, commented, “Our rapid growth trajectory continued in Q2 with record revenues of around £141 million, up 605% year on year, as consumers embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying cars entirely online. Our gross profit per unit increased substantially during the quarter, up from £143 in Q1 to around £460 per unit in Q2, as a result of the continued improvements we made across our buying and operations. We remain on track to achieve revenues approaching $1 billion in 2021 and expect operational efficiencies to continue to drive further gross margin improvements.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare