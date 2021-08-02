CEMEX Joins Two World-Leading Initiatives to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

The Race to Zero Campaign was launched to mobilize net-zero commitments from cities, businesses, and investors ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November 2021 (“COP26”.) All members of the Coalition pledge to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century at the latest, in line with global efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5°C. These objectives align with the CEMEX Future in Action program to reduce its carbon footprint by delivering net-zero concrete globally by 2050.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment led by the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative and the U.N. Global Compact. With this commitment the company has joined The Race to Zero Campaign of the UNFCCC. The decision to join these two major global alliances reflects the company’s strong commitment to climate action.

“In the road leading up to the COP26, I am delighted to announce that we have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and joined The Race to Zero Campaign. CEMEX’s commitment to Climate Action runs deeps, and we are excited to partner with prominent global organizations to deliver on this challenge. Implementing climate solutions require active collaboration between industry, governments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies, and we intend to continue to play an active role in these efforts. We encourage others to join us in this important challenge,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX.

In addition, CEMEX submitted its new 2030 target of below 475 Kg CO 2 per ton of cementitious product for validation to the Science-Based Targets initiative as part of its commitment to fulfill its ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050.

