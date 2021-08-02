S&P Global and IHS Markit Announce Agreement to Sell OPIS and Associated Businesses

The agreement marks the culmination of S&P Global and IHS Markit’s previously announced decision to explore a divestiture of these businesses and represents an important milestone on the path to regulatory approval for the merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) today announced an agreement to sell IHS Markit’s Oil Price Information Services (OPIS); Coal, Metals and Mining; and PetroChem Wire businesses to News Corp in a cash transaction valued at approximately $1.150 billion. The sale is expected to be completed at the close of the merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit.

Both the merger and the divestiture remain subject to further review and approval by regulators and antitrust authorities. S&P Global and IHS Markit will continue to work constructively with all regulatory bodies and antitrust authorities on their continued review of the proposed merger, including the adequacy of the proposed divestiture.

S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect to close the proposed merger in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of specified closing conditions.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to S&P Global, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel for IHS Markit.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.