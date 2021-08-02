Southwestern Energy Company Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) by Southwestern, Southwestern has commenced an offer to eligible holders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Indigo (the “Indigo Notes”) for (1) up to $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Southwestern and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company (the “New Southwestern Notes”) and (2) cash.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration and Total Exchange Consideration for the Indigo Notes: