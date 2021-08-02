Southwestern Energy Company Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) by Southwestern, Southwestern has commenced an offer to eligible holders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Indigo (the “Indigo Notes”) for (1) up to $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Southwestern and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company (the “New Southwestern Notes”) and (2) cash.
The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration and Total Exchange Consideration for the Indigo Notes:
|
Title of
|
Maturity
|
Aggregate
|
Exchange
|
Total Exchange
|
5.375% Senior Notes due 2029/45569LAC5
|
February 1, 2029
|
$700,000,000
|
$970 principal amount of New Southwestern 5.375% Notes due 2029
|
$1,000 principal amount of New Southwestern 5.375% Notes due 2029 and $5.00 in cash
|
(1)
|
For each $1,000 principal amount of Indigo Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date (as defined herein) but at or prior to the Expiration Date, not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange.
|
(2)
|
For each $1,000 principal amount of Indigo Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date, not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange.
In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, Southwestern is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Indigo Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and events of default.
The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 2, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).
|
