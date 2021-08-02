checkAd

Southwestern Energy Company Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 13:35  |  26   |   |   

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) by Southwestern, Southwestern has commenced an offer to eligible holders to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Indigo (the “Indigo Notes”) for (1) up to $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by Southwestern and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company (the “New Southwestern Notes”) and (2) cash.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration and Total Exchange Consideration for the Indigo Notes:

Title of
Series/CUSIP

Maturity
Date

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Exchange
Consideration(1)

Total Exchange
Consideration(2)

5.375% Senior Notes due 2029/45569LAC5

February 1, 2029

$700,000,000

$970 principal amount of New Southwestern 5.375% Notes due 2029

$1,000 principal amount of New Southwestern 5.375% Notes due 2029 and $5.00 in cash

(1)

For each $1,000 principal amount of Indigo Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date (as defined herein) but at or prior to the Expiration Date, not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange.

(2)

For each $1,000 principal amount of Indigo Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date, not validly withdrawn and accepted for exchange.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offer, Southwestern is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Indigo Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and events of default.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 2, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).

Seite 1 von 6
Southwestern Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southwestern Energy Company Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) by Southwestern, Southwestern has commenced an offer to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Southwestern Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for July 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Southwestern Energy Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten