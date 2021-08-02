America’s Car-Mart Marks Milestone & Celebrates 40th Anniversary

For 40 years, the Company has provided transportation solutions and legendary service to customers and local communities. In August 1981, founder Bill Fleeman opened the first Car-Mart in a converted Dog n’ Suds fast food operation in Rogers, Arkansas. That store featured quality, used vehicles and flexible financing. Mr. Fleeman’s purpose was to provide a good value for the customers’ money.

Rogers, Arkansas , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market, is commemorating its 40th year in business. In 1981, Car-Mart set out a vision to help credit-challenged customers find a vehicle that makes a difference in their lives.

Now with over 2,000 associates, 151 dealerships in 12 states and over 88,000 customers, Car-Mart’s vision has never wavered from its mission of earning the repeat business of its customers by providing quality vehicles, affordable payment terms and excellent service. The Company’s unique service offering, which emphasizes helping people, has enabled Car-Mart to achieve significant growth over the course of its 40-year history.

“This is an incredible milestone for our Company, our associates and our customers,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over four decades of change in the used car industry, one thing has remained the same. We have stayed true to our roots, always focused on giving customers peace of mind by keeping them on the road and helping them succeed.”

“And we could not have achieved our outstanding success without the dedication and hard work of our talented associates at Car-Mart. Their passion for helping people comes through in everything they do,” Mr. Williams continued. “So, as we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of our achievements, and we look forward to the next 40 years of taking care of customers and ensuring we earn their repeat business.”

About America's Car-Mart



America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .



