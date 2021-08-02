ReWalk Robotics Appoints Senior Biotech Executive, Jeannine Lynch, as Vice President of Strategy and Market Access

Ms. Lynch will lead ongoing building and implementation of ReWalk’s market access and reimbursement programs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities, today announced Jeannine Lynch will join the Company on August 31, 2021, as Vice President of Strategy and Market Access. Ms. Lynch will focus on completing the building and implementation of ReWalk’s market access and reimbursement programs. Ms. Lynch will report to ReWalk CEO, Larry Jasinski. She will also be part of the management team responsible for overseeing planning and implementation of all company business strategy and policies.



“We have been the worldwide leader in building payment pathways and coverage for exoskeleton technologies and are further expanding that effort with the addition of Ms. Jeannine Lynch to implement our strategic efforts for market access, along with contracting public and private insurance,” said Larry Jasinski, ReWalk CEO. “We are thrilled to add the skills and experience of Ms. Lynch to help our customers and build our business. ReWalk’s meaningful success with expanding clinical data, establishing a new CMS code, contracting in Germany, and recent progress in advancing our coverage position has us well positioned to secure exoskeleton coverage payments for the many individuals with spinal cord injuries who wish to walk once again.”

Prior to ReWalk, Ms. Lynch served as Senior Director of Patient Access Services at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals. In addition to her work with BioMarin, Ms. Lynch has worked for industry leaders such as Genentech and Pfizer/Agouron. She has held leadership roles in commercial management, product launches and built customized patient services to address several different rare and ultrarare medical conditions.

“I’m excited to join ReWalk, a team dedicated to driving innovation for patients who are dealing with spinal cord injury, stroke and other neurodegenerative disorders,” said Jeannine Lynch, ReWalk’s incoming Vice President of Strategy and Market Access. “Healthcare innovation includes the product, services and having them accessible to appropriate patients. Coverage by private and public insurers is critical to increase level of care and I look forward to helping strengthen ReWalk’s capabilities in these important areas and elevate ReWalk over its competitors.”