KnowBe4 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations across the board with record annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $241 million and total customers of over 41,000,” said Stu Sjouwerman, founder and chief executive officer of KnowBe4. “We are excited about the extremely positive response to the release of our newest product, Compliance Plus, which reaches an entirely new but adjacent market for us. This product allows us to leverage the automation and other advanced capabilities of our existing platform while tapping into a massive compliance market. We also continue to benefit from a regulatory environment that recognizes the growing threat of social engineering and look forward to capitalizing on the current environment to further our growth strategies.”

Krish Venkataraman, KnowBe4’s co-president and chief financial officer, added, “Our successful second quarter financial results were a testament to the organization's execution on our key growth initiatives. GAAP revenue grew by 43.0% year-over-year, reflecting robust growth across all of our products and geographies, including increasing multi-product attachment rates of 17% and year-over-year international growth of 95%. We are also very pleased to report continued strong gross margins in excess of 80% and strong free cash flow generation of $12.8 million for the quarter.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Q2-2021 Q2-2020 Change (in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) Revenue $ 59,350 $ 41,489 + 43.0 % Annual recurring revenue1 $ 240,595 $ 169,003 + 42.4 % GAAP gross margin 85.5 % 84.8 % + 0.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin1 85.9 % 85.0 % + 0.9 % GAAP operating margin (26.6 )% (0.1 )% + (26.5) % Non-GAAP operating margin1 7.6 % 3.2 % + 4.4 % Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 14,076 $ 13,034 $ 1,042 Free cash flow1 $ 12,771 $ 11,201 + 14.0 %

1 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and definitions for our key business metrics, including annualized recurring revenue and free cash flow, is provided under the heading "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Recent Business Highlights

Revenue and ARR increased year-over-year by 43.0% and 42.4% respectively, driven primarily by overall business growth resulting from positive multi-product adoption trends, strong international growth and continued expansion of our customer base into both enterprise and SMB.

In June 2021, we released the Compliance Plus product which brings our "new-school" approach to security awareness into the compliance market. Compliance Plus provides organizations' employees with relevant and engaging content as well as training modules that address compliance topics ranging from data privacy to diversity, equity and inclusion. Compliance Plus is accessible through our existing platform as an add-on subscription to our core KMSAT product allowing users to benefit from the existing automation features of our platform.

We successfully completed an initial public offering, or IPO, of our Class A common stock on April 26, 2021. We issued and sold a total of 10,425,000 shares of Class A common stock for net proceeds of $156 million which we plan to use for general corporate purposes, including continuing to execute on our growth strategies.



Financial Outlook

For the third quarter and full year 2021, the Company expects:

Metric Third Quarter Range Growth Total Revenue $60.5 - $61.5 million 35 - 37%





Metric Full Year Range Growth Total Revenue $237.5 - $239.5 million 36 - 37% Free Cash Flow Margin 20%+ N/A

Conference Call Information

KnowBe4 will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 and outlook for the third quarter and full year 2021 today at 8:30 AM EDT.

Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (239) 738-2273

Conference ID: 4665104

Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

A recorded webcast of the event will also be available shortly after the call, and will be made available for one year on the KnowBe4 Investor Relations website (https://investors.knowbe4.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance and our financial outlook and guidance for the year 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern KnowBe4's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products as well as existing products; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, including, as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 is the leading provider of “new-school” security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Our mission is to enable your employees to make smarter security decisions, every day. Through our subscription-based services, your organization will have access to the leading security awareness training platform.

Available Information

KnowBe4 announces material information to the public about KnowBe4, its products and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website, its Twitter accounts (@KnowBe4) and its blogs (including blog.knowbe4.com/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ken Talanian

ir@knowbe4.com

Press Contact:

Kathy Wattman

pr@knowbe4.com

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we consider certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Margin and Free Cash Flow, as useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it assists investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition and integration related costs. Costs associated with acquisitions and integration include legal, accounting and other professional fees, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations and other costs related to the transition of the acquired business. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, less purchases of property, equipment, amounts capitalized for internal-use software and principal payments on finance leases. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Explanation of Key Business Metrics

In addition to GAAP measures of performance, we regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics, including Number of Customers and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), in order to measure our current performance and estimate our future performance. We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Number of Customers

We define a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, such as a company, an educational or government institution or a distinct business unit of a large company that has an active contract with us to access our platform. We do not consider our channel partners as separate customers as our contracts are executed with the end user, and we treat MSPs, who may purchase our products on behalf of multiple companies, as a single customer. We believe that our ability to increase and retain the number of customers on our platform is an indicator of our market penetration, the growth of our business and potential future business opportunities.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

We define ARR as the annualized value of all contractual subscription agreements as of the end of the period. We perform this calculation on an individual contract basis by dividing the total dollar amount of a contract by the total contract term stated in months and multiplying this amount by twelve to annualize. Calculated ARR for each individual contract is then aggregated to arrive at total ARR. We believe that ARR is a key metric to measure our business performance because it is driven by our ability to acquire new customers and to maintain and expand our relationship with existing customers.

KnowBe4, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,056 $ 85,582 Accounts receivable, net 42,714 38,664 Deferred commissions 15,559 13,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,124 6,124 Total current assets 328,453 143,547 Deferred commissions, non-current 27,267 24,022 Capitalized software and content, net 14,473 15,523 Property and equipment, net 9,342 10,284 Operating lease right of use assets, net 11,330 12,067 Intangible assets, net 8,142 2,985 Goodwill 43,028 8,605 Other assets 1,194 1,177 Total assets $ 443,229 $ 218,210 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 32,249 $ 19,265 Current portion of deferred revenue 137,406 112,469 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,860 2,651 Total current liabilities 172,515 134,385 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 84,541 73,227 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,008 9,766 Other non-current liabilities 2,259 3,991 Total liabilities 268,323 221,369 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock, Series A, A-1, B, C, C-1 — — Common stock — — Common stock, Class A — — Common stock, Class B 2 — Additional paid-in capital 351,124 158,483 Accumulated deficit (175,966 ) (161,303 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254 ) (339 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 174,906 (3,159 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 443,229 $ 218,210

KnowBe4, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 59,350 $ 41,489 $ 112,900 $ 80,667 Cost of revenues 8,591 6,303 15,934 12,346 Gross profit 50,759 35,186 96,966 68,321 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,510 19,875 54,581 39,502 Technology and development 6,760 4,391 12,502 9,297 General and administrative 28,284 10,976 42,913 21,096 Total operating expenses 66,554 35,242 109,996 69,895 Operating loss (15,795 ) (56 ) (13,030 ) (1,574 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 7 14 25 139 Interest expense (66 ) (16 ) (262 ) (29 ) Other (loss) income (416 ) 80 (559 ) 113 Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit (16,270 ) 22 (13,826 ) (1,351 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (593 ) 407 (837 ) 419 Net Income (loss) $ (16,863 ) $ 429 $ (14,663 ) $ (932 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted(1) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.14 ) $ — $ (0.24 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating basic net income (loss) per share 122,273,944 42,118,845 61,136,973 42,089,816 Weighted-average shares used in calculating diluted net income (loss) per share 122,273,944 164,160,470 61,136,973 42,089,816

(1) At June 30, 2021, basic and diluted (loss) income per share for Class A and Class B common stock are the same.

KnowBe4, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (16,863 ) $ 429 $ (14,663 ) $ (932 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities: Additions to capitalized content (1,401 ) (1,394 ) (2,619 ) (2,421 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,353 2,923 6,600 5,619 Deferred commissions amortization 4,651 3,430 8,735 6,805 Equity-based compensation expense 18,810 1,327 20,481 2,037 Other, net 524 (184 ) 400 (91 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable (5,515 ) 1,231 (2,741 ) 3,145 Deferred commissions (8,539 ) (4,791 ) (14,386 ) (9,958 ) Prepaid and other assets (6,151 ) (2,078 ) (8,279 ) (950 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,480 4,511 10,021 3,140 Deferred revenue 17,727 7,630 32,397 20,569 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,076 13,034 35,946 26,963 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired — — (11,323 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (536 ) (1,185 ) (1,055 ) (3,855 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (759 ) (639 ) (1,121 ) (1,506 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,295 ) (1,824 ) (13,499 ) (5,361 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 605 75 952 135 Repurchase of common stock and options — (228 ) (1,171 ) (497 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 155,958 — 155,958 — Acquisition-related contingent liability payments (375 ) (252 ) (375 ) (252 ) Proceeds from finance lease obligations — — — 214 Payments for finance lease obligations (10 ) (9 ) (20 ) (15 ) Taxes paid for the net share settlement of restricted stock units (6,782 ) — (6,782 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 149,396 (414 ) 148,562 (415 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 232 45 465 (284 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 162,409 10,841 171,474 20,903 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 94,647 58,926 85,582 48,864 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 257,056 $ 69,767 $ 257,056 $ 69,767

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit $ 50,759 $ 35,186 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 76 31 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 147 60 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,982 $ 35,277 GAAP gross margin 85.5 % 84.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85.9 % 85.0 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Operating loss $ (15,795 ) $ (56 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 18,869 1,316 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 294 83 Add: Acquisition and integration related costs 1,137 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,505 $ 1,343 GAAP operating margin (26.6)% (0.1)% Non-GAAP operating margin 7.6% 3.2%

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.00 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 0.15 0.03 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Add: Acquisition and integration related costs 0.01 — Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share 122,273,944 42,118,845 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of Non-GAAP net income per share(1) 173,142,448 42,118,845

(1) At June 30, 2021, non-GAAP weighted average shares used assumes that all historical preferred stock and all common stock outstanding prior to the Company’s IPO were reclassified into Class B common stock as of January 1, 2021 and that all vested and exercisable stock options were exercised as of the earlier of January 1, 2021 or the beginning of the quarter in which they became vested and exercisable. There were no adjustments to weighted-average shares outstanding at June 30, 2020.

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,076 $ 13,034 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (536 ) (1,185 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (759 ) (639 ) Less: Principal payments on finance leases (10 ) (9 ) Free Cash Flow $ 12,771 $ 11,201

Key Business Metrics

June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Number of customers 41,601 33,056 Annual recurring revenue $ 240,595 $ 169,003

Stock-based Compensation Expense