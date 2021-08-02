Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“The first half of 2021 has been transformational for Green Plains, culminating with a strong second quarter,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to pursue our path to 2024 with an intense focus on executing our strategy while strong financial results from the second quarter have provided additional liquidity to achieve our transformation plan. We are executing on key milestones to deploy Ultra-High Protein technology across our platform, including naming Fagen as our exclusive construction partner and breaking ground at an additional location. As part of our execution plan, we have ordered essential long lead time equipment for our projects, keeping each location on a path toward on-time completion.”

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to the company was $9.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share inclusive of a loss related to the sale of certain assets of $3.8 million and a $9.5 million charge related to a privately negotiated exchange of convertible notes compared with a net loss of $8.2 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Revenues were $724.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $388.0 million for the same period last year.

“We are establishing the key building blocks across our company to drive sales, marketing, innovation and technology goals and are making great progress in each of our four strategic areas of growth: Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, clean sugar and carbon capture and sequestration,” added Becker. “In each of these areas our focus remains on delivering on our 2024 and 2025 targets.”

Advancing Strategic Growth Opportunities

“We have achieved a number of key milestones with our Ultra-High Protein initiative this year with additional objectives underway,” added Becker. “We continue to work with customers across all species on use and application of this innovative product in 2022 and beyond. We also plan to break ground on additional locations in the coming weeks and months as our construction program ramps up. To support our ongoing transition to creating sustainable ingredients, we have been building a deep sales and development team focused on innovation and delivering value to our customers.”

“Our renewable corn oil strategy continues to evolve and we believe we will be able to further monetize this opportunity,” added Becker. “As the market expands and begins to focus on waste oils with significantly lower carbon intensity than food oils, we believe we will have the opportunity to further participate in the robust renewable diesel margin by committing significant volumes to one of the many projects looking for long term supply sources.”

“During the quarter, we delivered our first shipments of dextrose produced with our Clean Sugar Technology from the Innovation Center at York,” added Becker. “Based on favorable early feedback, we are moving forward with reviewing opportunities to deploy Clean Sugar Technology on a larger scale. We believe this keeps us on track to deliver low-carbon, sustainable ingredients for various markets, further expanding what we can produce from each kernel of corn.”

“While Green Plains is the largest committed shipper on the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, we are also a founding shareholder of SCS, which gives us an option to be a substantial equity investor and partner in the project,” said Becker. “We have engaged a world class due diligence team of engineering firms, right of way experts and pipeline construction firms to help Green Plains make a more well-informed decision on capital allocation and thus far, believe this project has a high probability of success and could prove beneficial to the value of Green Plains.”

“We believe our growing focus on low-carbon, innovative ingredients, supported through expanded protein opportunities, renewable corn oil and future opportunities in carbon capture and sequestration, keeps us on a continued path to deliver on our 2024 and 2025 financial goals,” concluded Becker.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Announced Fagen, Inc. as exclusive construction partner for Ultra-High Protein buildout

Announced ground breaking at Green Plains Central City LLC for construction of MSC Ultra-High Protein

Began batch operations for the clean sugar project at the Innovation Center at York, Neb. to produce dextrose to target applications in food production, renewable chemicals and synthetic biology

Announced additional locations to join Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture and sequestration project

Announced Negil McPherson Jr. as Chief People Officer and promoted Leslie van der Meulen to EVP Product Marketing and Innovation



Results of Operations

Green Plains sold 190.9 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2021, compared with 149.9 million gallons for the same period in 2020. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $70.2 million, or $0.37 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $13.9 million, or $0.09 per gallon, for the same period in 2020. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues increased $336.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 primarily due to higher prices and production volumes of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil and increased trading revenues within our agribusiness and energy services segment.

Operating income increased $50.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased $36.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period last year primarily due to increased margins on ethanol production. Interest expense increased $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 due to the $9.5 million loss upon settlement of convertible notes recorded during the quarter. Income tax benefit was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with income tax benefit of $11.5 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to an increase in pretax book income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 offset by the tax benefit for utilization of previously recorded net operating losses.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following four operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities, (3) food and ingredients, which includes food-grade corn oil and (4) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Revenues: Ethanol production $ 555,273 $ 290,542 91.1 % $ 978,995 $ 766,267 27.8 % Agribusiness and energy services 173,487 100,491 72.6 307,431 263,680 16.6 Partnership 19,701 20,381 (3.3 ) 40,107 40,652 (1.3 ) Intersegment eliminations (24,043 ) (23,390 ) 2.8 (48,475 ) (49,706 ) (2.5 ) $ 724,418 $ 388,024 86.7 % $ 1,278,058 $ 1,020,893 25.2 % Gross margin: Ethanol production $ 61,617 $ 6,368 867.6 % $ 69,814 $ (7,057 ) * % Agribusiness and energy services 3,306 4,688 (29.5 ) 21,176 11,375 86.2 Partnership 19,701 20,381 (3.3 ) 40,107 40,652 (1.3 ) Intersegment eliminations 386 (4,309 ) * (1,680 ) (2,201 ) (23.7 ) $ 85,010 $ 27,128 213.4 % $ 129,417 $ 42,769 202.6 % Depreciation and amortization: Ethanol production $ 18,483 $ 17,184 7.6 % $ 37,011 $ 33,082 11.9 % Agribusiness and energy services 595 556 7.0 1,202 1,109 8.4 Partnership 795 966 (17.7 ) 1,682 1,927 (12.7 ) Corporate activities 659 669 (1.5 ) 1,318 1,337 (1.4 ) $ 20,532 $ 19,375 6.0 % $ 41,213 $ 37,455 10.0 % Operating income (loss): Ethanol production (1) $ 33,543 $ (18,792 ) 278.5 % $ 13,223 $ (79,573 ) 116.6 % Agribusiness and energy services (851 ) 351 (342.5 ) 12,495 2,911 329.2 Partnership 11,916 12,225 (2.5 ) 24,787 24,655 0.5 Intersegment eliminations 386 (4,283 ) 109.0 (1,680 ) (2,150 ) (21.9 ) Corporate activities (13,961 ) (8,869 ) 57.4 13,555 (19,539 ) 169.4 $ 31,033 $ (19,368 ) 260.2 % $ 62,380 $ (73,696 ) 184.6 % Adjusted EBITDA: Ethanol production $ 52,052 $ (1,607 ) * % $ 50,263 $ (45,732 ) 209.9 % Agribusiness and energy services (254 ) 1,037 (124.5 ) 13,697 4,165 228.9 Partnership 12,880 13,366 (3.6 ) 26,813 26,914 (0.4 ) Intersegment eliminations 386 (4,283 ) 109.0 (1,680 ) (2,150 ) (21.9 ) Corporate activities (2) (14,140 ) 7,381 * 14,074 8,329 69.0 EBITDA 50,924 15,894 220.4 103,167 (8,474 ) * Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 3,825 - * (33,068 ) - * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 50 2,041 (97.6 ) 94 4,978 (98.1 ) Noncash goodwill impairment - - * - 24,091 * Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,799 $ 17,935 205.5 % $ 70,193 $ 20,595 240.8 % (1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes a goodwill impairment charge of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Includes corporate expenses, offset by a loss on sale of assets of $3.8 million and a $33.1 million gain on sale of assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and earnings from equity method investments of $12.0 million and $19.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.





GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 190,913 149,872 27.4 % 368,913 390,338 (5.5 ) % Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 494 383 29.0 967 1,025 (5.7 ) Corn oil sold (pounds) 54,875 39,496 38.9 101,438 102,048 (0.6 ) Corn consumed (bushels) 65,424 51,908 26.0 127,020 135,791 (6.5 ) Agribusiness and energy services Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 228,274 145,853 56.5 407,094 355,436 14.5 Export ethanol sold (gallons) 20,690 68,789 (69.9 ) 88,425 168,509 (47.5 ) 248,964 214,642 16.0 495,519 523,945 (5.4 ) Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 191,842 150,047 27.9 370,818 391,685 (5.3 )





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating income (loss) $ 33,543 $ (18,792 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.13 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,483 17,184 0.10 0.12 Total adjusted ethanol production 52,026 (1,608 ) 0.28 (0.01 ) Intercompany fees, net: Storage and logistics (partnership) 11,978 12,290 0.06 0.08 Marketing and agribusiness fees (1)

(agribusiness and energy services) 6,234 3,221 0.03 0.02 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 70,238 $ 13,903 $ 0.37 $ 0.09 (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, includes $1.5 million for certain nonrecurring decommissioning and nonethanol operations costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 30, 2021, Green Plains had $615.4 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $294.2 million available under committed credit facilities, which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2021 was $715.0 million, including $174.0 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $52.0 million of debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs. The partnership’s outstanding debt was refinanced on July 20, 2021, extending the maturity to July 2026.

Conference Call Information

On Aug. 2, 2021, Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2021 operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 6498532. The company advises participants to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and noncash goodwill impairment. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak, competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated savings from Project 24 and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 496,932 $ 233,860 Restricted cash 118,441 40,950 Accounts receivable, net 80,298 55,568 Income tax receivable 1,087 661 Inventories 275,001 269,491 Other current assets 58,151 41,823 Total current assets 1,029,910 642,353 Property and equipment, net 808,221 801,690 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,808 61,883 Other assets 89,015 72,991 Total assets $ 1,992,954 $ 1,578,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 102,404 $ 140,058 Accrued and other liabilities 56,576 38,471 Derivative financial instruments 18,577 20,265 Current operating lease liabilities 16,686 14,902 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 174,008 140,808 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,376 98,052 Total current liabilities 370,627 452,556 Long-term debt 538,619 287,299 Long-term operating lease liabilities 51,843 49,549 Other liabilities 26,635 12,849 Total liabilities 987,724 802,253 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 864,071 646,852 Noncontrolling interests 141,159 129,812 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,992,954 $ 1,578,917





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Revenues Product $ 721,786 $ 386,640 86.7 % $ 1,273,766 $ 1,018,221 25.1 % Services 2,632 1,384 90.2 4,292 2,672 60.6 Total revenues 724,418 388,024 86.7 1,278,058 1,020,893 25.2 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 639,408 360,896 77.2 1,148,641 978,124 17.4 Operations and maintenance 6,237 6,603 (5.5 ) 11,991 12,763 (6.0 ) Selling, general and administrative 23,383 20,518 14.0 46,901 42,156 11.3 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 3,825 - * (33,068 ) - * Goodwill impairment - - * - 24,091 * Depreciation and amortization 20,532 19,375 6.0 41,213 37,455 10.0 Total costs and expenses 693,385 407,392 70.2 1,215,678 1,094,589 11.1 Operating income (loss) 31,033 (19,368 ) 260.2 62,380 (73,696 ) 184.6 Other income (expense) Interest income 441 47 * 471 640 (26.4 ) Interest expense (19,058 ) (9,670 ) 97.1 (50,737 ) (19,367 ) 162.0 Other, net (1,250 ) 14 * (1,240 ) 850 (245.9 ) Total other expense (19,867 ) (9,609 ) 106.8 (51,506 ) (17,877 ) 188.1 Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investees 11,166 (28,977 ) 138.5 10,874 (91,573 ) 111.9 Income tax benefit 4,783 11,458 (58.3 ) 2,921 55,741 (94.8 ) Income from equity method investees, net of income taxes 168 12,045 (98.6 ) 343 20,011 (98.3 ) Net income (loss) 16,117 (5,474 ) 394.4 14,138 (15,821 ) 189.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,374 2,740 132.6 10,940 8,838 23.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains $ 9,743 $ (8,214 ) 218.6 % $ 3,198 $ (24,659 ) 113.0 % Earnings per share: Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic $ 0.21 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.71 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.71 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,425 34,603 41,581 34,634 Diluted 58,171 34,603 42,675 34,634





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14,138 $ (15,821 ) Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 41,213 37,455 Gain on sale of assets, net (31,757 ) - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 31,636 - Goodwill impairment - 24,091 Deferred income taxes (2,900 ) (18,132 ) Other 6,286 8,235 Net change in working capital (88,828 ) 30,109 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (30,212 ) 65,937 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (59,899 ) (63,881 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 73,846 - Other investing activities (4,000 ) (4,098 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,947 (67,979 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds - long-term debt 219,142 2,684 Net payments - short-term borrowings (16,033 ) (64,090 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 191,134 - Payment for repurchase of common stock - (11,479 ) Other (33,415 ) (11,373 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 360,828 (84,258 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 340,563 (86,300 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 274,810 269,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 615,373 $ 183,596 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 496,932 $ 163,362 Restricted cash 118,441 20,234 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 615,373 $ 183,596





GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 16,117 $ (5,474 ) $ 14,138 $ (15,821 ) Interest expense (1) 19,058 9,670 50,737 19,367 Income tax benefit, net of equity method income tax expense (4,783 ) (7,677 ) (2,921 ) (49,475 ) Depreciation and amortization (2) 20,532 19,375 41,213 37,455 EBITDA 50,924 15,894 103,167 (8,474 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 3,825 - (33,068 ) - Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 50 2,041 94 4,978 Noncash goodwill impairment - - - 24,091 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,799 $ 17,935 $ 70,193 $ 20,595 (1) Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 also includes a loss upon extinguishment of convertible notes of $22.1 million. (2) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.



