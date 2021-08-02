checkAd

Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Results for the Second Quarter of 2021:

  • Net income attributable to the company of $9.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share inclusive of a $3.8 million loss related to the sale of certain assets and a $9.5 million charge related to a private exchange of convertible notes
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $54.8 million, exclusive of a $3.8 million loss related to the sale of certain assets
  • Consolidated crush margin of $0.37 per gallon
  • Strong liquidity position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $615.4 million and $294.2 million available under committed credit facilities

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to the company was $9.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share inclusive of a loss related to the sale of certain assets of $3.8 million and a $9.5 million charge related to a privately negotiated exchange of convertible notes compared with a net loss of $8.2 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Revenues were $724.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $388.0 million for the same period last year.

“The first half of 2021 has been transformational for Green Plains, culminating with a strong second quarter,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “We continue to pursue our path to 2024 with an intense focus on executing our strategy while strong financial results from the second quarter have provided additional liquidity to achieve our transformation plan. We are executing on key milestones to deploy Ultra-High Protein technology across our platform, including naming Fagen as our exclusive construction partner and breaking ground at an additional location. As part of our execution plan, we have ordered essential long lead time equipment for our projects, keeping each location on a path toward on-time completion.”

“We are establishing the key building blocks across our company to drive sales, marketing, innovation and technology goals and are making great progress in each of our four strategic areas of growth: Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, clean sugar and carbon capture and sequestration,” added Becker. “In each of these areas our focus remains on delivering on our 2024 and 2025 targets.”

Advancing Strategic Growth Opportunities

“We have achieved a number of key milestones with our Ultra-High Protein initiative this year with additional objectives underway,” added Becker. “We continue to work with customers across all species on use and application of this innovative product in 2022 and beyond. We also plan to break ground on additional locations in the coming weeks and months as our construction program ramps up. To support our ongoing transition to creating sustainable ingredients, we have been building a deep sales and development team focused on innovation and delivering value to our customers.”

“Our renewable corn oil strategy continues to evolve and we believe we will be able to further monetize this opportunity,” added Becker. “As the market expands and begins to focus on waste oils with significantly lower carbon intensity than food oils, we believe we will have the opportunity to further participate in the robust renewable diesel margin by committing significant volumes to one of the many projects looking for long term supply sources.”

“During the quarter, we delivered our first shipments of dextrose produced with our Clean Sugar Technology from the Innovation Center at York,” added Becker. “Based on favorable early feedback, we are moving forward with reviewing opportunities to deploy Clean Sugar Technology on a larger scale. We believe this keeps us on track to deliver low-carbon, sustainable ingredients for various markets, further expanding what we can produce from each kernel of corn.”

“While Green Plains is the largest committed shipper on the Summit Carbon Solutions Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, we are also a founding shareholder of SCS, which gives us an option to be a substantial equity investor and partner in the project,” said Becker. “We have engaged a world class due diligence team of engineering firms, right of way experts and pipeline construction firms to help Green Plains make a more well-informed decision on capital allocation and thus far, believe this project has a high probability of success and could prove beneficial to the value of Green Plains.”

“We believe our growing focus on low-carbon, innovative ingredients, supported through expanded protein opportunities, renewable corn oil and future opportunities in carbon capture and sequestration, keeps us on a continued path to deliver on our 2024 and 2025 financial goals,” concluded Becker.

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Announced Fagen, Inc. as exclusive construction partner for Ultra-High Protein buildout
  • Announced ground breaking at Green Plains Central City LLC for construction of MSC Ultra-High Protein
  • Began batch operations for the clean sugar project at the Innovation Center at York, Neb. to produce dextrose to target applications in food production, renewable chemicals and synthetic biology
  • Announced additional locations to join Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture and sequestration project
  • Announced Negil McPherson Jr. as Chief People Officer and promoted Leslie van der Meulen to EVP Product Marketing and Innovation

Results of Operations
Green Plains sold 190.9 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2021, compared with 149.9 million gallons for the same period in 2020. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $70.2 million, or $0.37 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $13.9 million, or $0.09 per gallon, for the same period in 2020. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues increased $336.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 primarily due to higher prices and production volumes of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil and increased trading revenues within our agribusiness and energy services segment.

Operating income increased $50.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased $36.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period last year primarily due to increased margins on ethanol production. Interest expense increased $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 due to the $9.5 million loss upon settlement of convertible notes recorded during the quarter. Income tax benefit was $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with income tax benefit of $11.5 million for the same period in 2020 primarily due to an increase in pretax book income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 offset by the tax benefit for utilization of previously recorded net operating losses.

Segment Information
The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following four operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities, (3) food and ingredients, which includes food-grade corn oil and (4) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

                                     
GREEN PLAINS INC.
SEGMENT OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021   2020   % Var.   2021   2020   % Var.
Revenues:                                    
Ethanol production   $ 555,273     $ 290,542     91.1   %   $ 978,995     $ 766,267     27.8   %
Agribusiness and energy services     173,487       100,491     72.6         307,431       263,680     16.6    
Partnership     19,701       20,381     (3.3 )       40,107       40,652     (1.3 )  
Intersegment eliminations     (24,043 )     (23,390 )   2.8         (48,475 )     (49,706 )   (2.5 )  
    $ 724,418     $ 388,024     86.7   %   $ 1,278,058     $ 1,020,893     25.2   %
Gross margin:                                    
Ethanol production   $ 61,617     $ 6,368     867.6   %   $ 69,814     $ (7,057 )   *   %
Agribusiness and energy services     3,306       4,688     (29.5 )       21,176       11,375     86.2    
Partnership     19,701       20,381     (3.3 )       40,107       40,652     (1.3 )  
Intersegment eliminations     386       (4,309 )   *         (1,680 )     (2,201 )   (23.7 )  
    $ 85,010     $ 27,128     213.4   %   $ 129,417     $ 42,769     202.6   %
Depreciation and amortization:                                    
Ethanol production   $ 18,483     $ 17,184     7.6   %   $ 37,011     $ 33,082     11.9   %
Agribusiness and energy services     595       556     7.0         1,202       1,109     8.4    
Partnership     795       966     (17.7 )       1,682       1,927     (12.7 )  
Corporate activities     659       669     (1.5 )       1,318       1,337     (1.4 )  
    $ 20,532     $ 19,375     6.0   %   $ 41,213     $ 37,455     10.0   %
Operating income (loss):                                    
Ethanol production (1)   $ 33,543     $ (18,792 )   278.5   %   $ 13,223     $ (79,573 )   116.6   %
Agribusiness and energy services     (851 )     351     (342.5 )       12,495       2,911     329.2    
Partnership     11,916       12,225     (2.5 )       24,787       24,655     0.5    
Intersegment eliminations     386       (4,283 )   109.0         (1,680 )     (2,150 )   (21.9 )  
Corporate activities     (13,961 )     (8,869 )   57.4         13,555       (19,539 )   169.4    
    $ 31,033     $ (19,368 )   260.2   %   $ 62,380     $ (73,696 )   184.6   %
Adjusted EBITDA:                                    
Ethanol production   $ 52,052     $ (1,607 )   *   %   $ 50,263     $ (45,732 )   209.9   %
Agribusiness and energy services     (254 )     1,037     (124.5 )       13,697       4,165     228.9    
Partnership     12,880       13,366     (3.6 )       26,813       26,914     (0.4 )  
Intersegment eliminations     386       (4,283 )   109.0         (1,680 )     (2,150 )   (21.9 )  
Corporate activities (2)     (14,140 )     7,381     *         14,074       8,329     69.0    
EBITDA     50,924       15,894     220.4         103,167       (8,474 )   *    
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net     3,825       -     *         (33,068 )     -     *    
Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees     50       2,041     (97.6 )       94       4,978     (98.1 )  
Noncash goodwill impairment     -       -     *         -       24,091     *    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 54,799     $ 17,935     205.5   %   $ 70,193     $ 20,595     240.8   %
                                     
(1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes a goodwill impairment charge of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  
(2) Includes corporate expenses, offset by a loss on sale of assets of $3.8 million and a $33.1 million gain on sale of assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and earnings from equity method investments of $12.0 million and $19.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.  


GREEN PLAINS INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(unaudited, in thousands)
                             
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021   2020   % Var.   2021   2020   % Var.
Ethanol production                            
Ethanol sold (gallons)   190,913   149,872   27.4   %   368,913   390,338   (5.5 ) %
Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons)   494   383   29.0       967   1,025   (5.7 )  
Corn oil sold (pounds)   54,875   39,496   38.9       101,438   102,048   (0.6 )  
Corn consumed (bushels)   65,424   51,908   26.0       127,020   135,791   (6.5 )  
                             
Agribusiness and energy services                            
Domestic ethanol sold (gallons)   228,274   145,853   56.5       407,094   355,436   14.5    
Export ethanol sold (gallons)   20,690   68,789   (69.9 )     88,425   168,509   (47.5 )  
    248,964   214,642   16.0       495,519   523,945   (5.4 )  
Partnership                            
Storage and throughput (gallons)   191,842   150,047   27.9       370,818   391,685   (5.3 )  


GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN
(unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts)
                       
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Three Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020     2021   2020  
      ($ per gallon produced)
                       
Ethanol production operating income (loss) $ 33,543   $ (18,792 )   $ 0.18   $ (0.13 )
Depreciation and amortization   18,483     17,184       0.10     0.12  
Total adjusted ethanol production   52,026     (1,608 )     0.28     (0.01 )
                       
Intercompany fees, net:                      
Storage and logistics (partnership)   11,978     12,290       0.06     0.08  
Marketing and agribusiness fees (1)
(agribusiness and energy services) 		  6,234     3,221       0.03     0.02  
Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 70,238   $ 13,903     $ 0.37   $ 0.09  
                       
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, includes $1.5 million for certain nonrecurring decommissioning and nonethanol operations costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
On June 30, 2021, Green Plains had $615.4 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $294.2 million available under committed credit facilities, which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2021 was $715.0 million, including $174.0 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $52.0 million of debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs. The partnership’s outstanding debt was refinanced on July 20, 2021, extending the maturity to July 2026.

Conference Call Information
On Aug. 2, 2021, Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2021 operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 6498532. The company advises participants to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and noncash goodwill impairment. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak, competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated savings from Project 24 and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Consolidated Financial Results

           
GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
           
  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
  (unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 496,932   $ 233,860
Restricted cash   118,441     40,950
Accounts receivable, net   80,298     55,568
Income tax receivable   1,087     661
Inventories   275,001     269,491
Other current assets   58,151     41,823
Total current assets   1,029,910     642,353
Property and equipment, net   808,221     801,690
Operating lease right-of-use assets   65,808     61,883
Other assets   89,015     72,991
Total assets $ 1,992,954   $ 1,578,917
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 102,404   $ 140,058
Accrued and other liabilities   56,576     38,471
Derivative financial instruments   18,577     20,265
Current operating lease liabilities   16,686     14,902
Short-term notes payable and other borrowings   174,008     140,808
Current maturities of long-term debt   2,376     98,052
Total current liabilities   370,627     452,556
Long-term debt   538,619     287,299
Long-term operating lease liabilities   51,843     49,549
Other liabilities   26,635     12,849
Total liabilities   987,724     802,253
           
Stockholders' equity          
Total Green Plains stockholders' equity   864,071     646,852
Noncontrolling interests   141,159     129,812
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,992,954   $ 1,578,917


GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021   2020   % Var.   2021   2020   % Var.
Revenues                                    
Product   $ 721,786     $ 386,640     86.7   %   $ 1,273,766     $ 1,018,221     25.1   %
Services     2,632       1,384     90.2         4,292       2,672     60.6    
Total revenues     724,418       388,024     86.7         1,278,058       1,020,893     25.2    
Costs and expenses                                    
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below)     639,408       360,896     77.2         1,148,641       978,124     17.4    
Operations and maintenance     6,237       6,603     (5.5 )       11,991       12,763     (6.0 )  
Selling, general and administrative     23,383       20,518     14.0         46,901       42,156     11.3    
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net     3,825       -     *         (33,068 )     -     *    
Goodwill impairment     -       -     *         -       24,091     *    
Depreciation and amortization     20,532       19,375     6.0         41,213       37,455     10.0    
Total costs and expenses     693,385       407,392     70.2         1,215,678       1,094,589     11.1    
Operating income (loss)     31,033       (19,368 )   260.2         62,380       (73,696 )   184.6    
Other income (expense)                                    
Interest income     441       47     *         471       640     (26.4 )  
Interest expense     (19,058 )     (9,670 )   97.1         (50,737 )     (19,367 )   162.0    
Other, net     (1,250 )     14     *         (1,240 )     850     (245.9 )  
Total other expense     (19,867 )     (9,609 )   106.8         (51,506 )     (17,877 )   188.1    
Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investees     11,166       (28,977 )   138.5         10,874       (91,573 )   111.9    
Income tax benefit     4,783       11,458     (58.3 )       2,921       55,741     (94.8 )  
Income from equity method investees, net of income taxes     168       12,045     (98.6 )       343       20,011     (98.3 )  
Net income (loss)     16,117       (5,474 )   394.4         14,138       (15,821 )   189.4    
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     6,374       2,740     132.6         10,940       8,838     23.8    
Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains   $ 9,743     $ (8,214 )   218.6   %   $ 3,198     $ (24,659 )   113.0   %
                                     
Earnings per share:                                    
Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic   $ 0.21     $ (0.24 )         $ 0.08     $ (0.71 )      
Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted   $ 0.20     $ (0.24 )         $ 0.07     $ (0.71 )      
                                     
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                    
Basic     45,425       34,603             41,581       34,634        
Diluted     58,171       34,603             42,675       34,634        


GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
           
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income (loss) $ 14,138     $ (15,821 )
Noncash operating adjustments:          
Depreciation and amortization   41,213       37,455  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (31,757 )     -  
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes   31,636       -  
Goodwill impairment   -       24,091  
Deferred income taxes   (2,900 )     (18,132 )
Other   6,286       8,235  
Net change in working capital   (88,828 )     30,109  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (30,212 )     65,937  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment, net   (59,899 )     (63,881 )
Proceeds from the sale of assets   73,846       -  
Other investing activities   (4,000 )     (4,098 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   9,947       (67,979 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Net proceeds - long-term debt   219,142       2,684  
Net payments - short-term borrowings   (16,033 )     (64,090 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   191,134       -  
Payment for repurchase of common stock   -       (11,479 )
Other   (33,415 )     (11,373 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   360,828       (84,258 )
           
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   340,563       (86,300 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   274,810       269,896  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 615,373     $ 183,596  
           
           
Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 496,932     $ 163,362  
Restricted cash   118,441       20,234  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 615,373     $ 183,596  


GREEN PLAINS INC.
RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income (loss)   $ 16,117     $ (5,474 )   $ 14,138     $ (15,821 )
Interest expense (1)     19,058       9,670       50,737       19,367  
Income tax benefit, net of equity method income tax expense     (4,783 )     (7,677 )     (2,921 )     (49,475 )
Depreciation and amortization (2)     20,532       19,375       41,213       37,455  
EBITDA     50,924       15,894       103,167       (8,474 )
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net     3,825       -       (33,068 )     -  
Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees     50       2,041       94       4,978  
Noncash goodwill impairment     -       -       -       24,091  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 54,799     $ 17,935     $ 70,193     $ 20,595  
                         
(1) Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 also includes a loss upon extinguishment of convertible notes of $22.1 million.
(2) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.


Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Results for the Second Quarter of 2021: Net income attributable to the company of $9.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share inclusive of a $3.8 million loss related to the sale of certain assets and a $9.5 million charge related to a private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board