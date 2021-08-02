Enovix to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced that the management team will present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM Eastern Time.



You can access the webcast of the presentation from the News and Events section of Enovix's website at https://ir.enovix.com.