Todos Medical Makes Final Payment to Close Provista Diagnostics Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY, and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) , a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has made the final payment of $1.25 million to complete its $10 million acquisition of Provista Diagnostics, Inc. Provista is a medical diagnostics company based in Alpharetta, Georgia that owns the intellectual property rights to the proprietary breast cancer blood test, Videssa, and has a diagnostic testing laboratory currently performing COVID-19 PCR testing, primarily for the medical and entertainment industries. Over $50 million in research and development was invested since 2012 to develop the Videssa blood test.

Todos is currently expanding Provista’s marketing team as it works to capitalize on its automated capabilities in COVID-19 PCR testing, variant identification, and neutralizing antibody testing. Todos has completed a $2 million investment in order to upgrade the testing equipment in Provista’s lab. Todos believes its EUA approved cPass neutralizing antibody test will become increasingly important as new variants test the effectiveness of the vaccine. The Company is also continuing with its commercialization plans for its proprietary breast cancer blood test, Videssa, that provides physicians with actionable information regarding breast cancer risk in women following an inconclusive mammogram result (BI-RADS III or IV), which primarily occurs in women with dense breasts. The test has demonstrated specificity of 98%+ in women over and under the age of 50 and addresses a multi-billion market.

“We are pleased to have now fully completed the acquisition of Provista to add the commercialization opportunity of Videssa as well as to centralize our proprietary diagnostic platforms in spectroscopy, flow cytometry, ELISA, PCR and next-gen sequencing,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We believe the acquisition represents an enormous value creation event that will enable us to achieve a high return on investment. We have already begun to expand our marketing team and complete testing automation for a number of tests we believe will drive growth at our lab, including our cPass neutralizing antibody testing. We believe we are on the leading edge when it comes to automated neutralizing antibody testing because we believe this will be the preeminent way to determine COVID immunity levels and the timing of the booster shots if they become necessary. We expect that Provista will be a substantial driver of revenue in the years to come and look forward to executing on our growth plan to build lasting long-term value for our stockholders.”