Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Top 2 Firms on 2021 Expert Witness Power Index Rankings

WASHINGTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Global Arbitration Review (“GAR”) has recognized the Company and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary as top expert witness firms in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index.

FTI Consulting ranked first overall, and Compass Lexecon ranked second. FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had a combined 23 Thought Leaders, experts who placed in the top 2% of Who’s Who Legal research. The next closest firm had six Thought Leaders.

According to GAR’s analysis, FTI Consulting had 223 experts attend hearings between August 2018 and August 2020, almost three times the next firm. FTI Consulting had the most construction-related arbitrations of any firm, with 88. Compass Lexecon led all firms in investor-state hearings, with 39.

In a new table in the 2021 analysis, GAR reexamined the Power Index without construction-related work to determine how the lack of construction hearings would impact the rankings. Using this criteria, Compass Lexecon topped the list, and FTI Consulting ranked second.

The Power Index ranks expert witnesses by evaluating the volume and value of two years’ worth of hearings, and reputational clout based on peer-reviewed surveys from Who’s Who Legal. Data is provided by expert-witness firms.

