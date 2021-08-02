Green Plains Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million for the same period in 2020. Distribution coverage was 3.95x for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.99x for the same period a year ago.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to the partnership was $10.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the second quarter of 2021 compared with net income of $10.2 million, or $0.43 per common unit, for the same period in 2020.

“Executing on the recent financing of the partnership’s credit facility enables value to be returned to our unitholders through higher distributions,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “During the second quarter, the partnership continued to achieve consistent financial results for its unitholders and combined with the new debt structure, puts the partnership in strong position to deliver consistent returns and increase distributions to unitholders moving forward.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

On July 22, 2021, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per unit, or approximately $2.8 million, for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on Aug. 13, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 6, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, the partnership closed on an amended five-year, $60.0 million term loan facility and concurrently, the board of directors provided guidance on future distributions focused on maintaining a 1.1 times coverage ratio on normalized trailing 12-month distributable cash flows.

Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues decreased $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020. Railcar transportation services revenue decreased $0.6 million primarily due to a reduction in average volumetric capacity, and storage and throughput services revenue decreased $0.2 million due to a decrease in throughput volumes, both of which were a result of the sale of our parent’s Hereford ethanol plant in the fourth quarter of 2020 and its Ord ethanol plant in the first quarter of 2021. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in terminal services revenue associated with minimum volume charges at our Birmingham terminal.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020, primarily due to a reduction in railcar lease expense as a result of our parent’s sale of assets. General and administrative expenses increased $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020, primarily due to an increase in insurance expense.

During the second quarter of 2021, Green Plains Inc.’s average production utilization rate was approximately 79.9% of capacity. Ethanol throughput was 191.8 million gallons, which was below the contracted minimum volume commitment. As a result, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade $1.4 million related to the minimum volume commitment deficiency for the quarter, resulting in a credit to be applied against potential excess volumes in future periods. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of June 30, 2021 totaled $7.7 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $2.4 million will expire on September 30, 2021, $1.1 million will expire on December 31, 2021, $2.8 million will expire on March 31, 2022 and $1.4 million will expire on June 30, 2022. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in million gallons) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Product volumes Storage and throughput services 191.8 150.1 27.8 % 370.8 391.7 (5.3 ) % Terminal services: Affiliate 21.6 22.3 (3.1 ) 40.0 54.8 (27.0 ) Non-affiliate 27.1 24.1 12.4 51.5 50.6 1.8 48.7 46.4 5.0 91.5 105.4 (13.2 ) Railcar capacity billed (daily average) 69.4 80.9 (14.2 ) 71.2 79.8 (10.8 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2021, was $6.3 million, including $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $5.0 million available under the partnership’s revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding was $52.0 million, net of debt issuance costs of $1.1 million. The partnership’s outstanding debt was refinanced on July 20, 2021, extending the maturity to July 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financing transactions, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of our equity method investee. References to LTM refer to results from the immediately preceding twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of ultra-high protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,330 $ 2,478 Accounts receivable, including from affiliates 10,844 14,744 Other current assets 1,100 772 Total current assets 13,274 17,994 Property and equipment, net 30,594 32,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,711 40,604 Other assets 14,936 14,603 Total assets $ 102,515 $ 105,320 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable, including to affiliates $ 3,869 $ 4,399 Operating lease current liabilities 12,910 11,506 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,036 97,739 Other current liabilities 3,061 5,438 Total current liabilities 21,876 119,082 Long-term debt 49,999 - Asset retirement obligations 2,936 2,865 Operating lease long-term liabilities 31,708 29,835 Total liabilities 106,519 151,782 Partners' deficit (4,004 ) (46,462 ) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 102,515 $ 105,320





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Revenues Affiliate $ 18,531 $ 18,997 (2.5 ) % $ 37,840 $ 37,980 (0.4 ) % Non-affiliate 1,170 1,384 (15.5 ) 2,267 2,672 (15.2 ) Total revenues 19,701 20,381 (3.3 ) 40,107 40,652 (1.3 ) Operating expenses Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and

amortization reflected below) 6,238 6,603 (5.5 ) 11,992 12,763 (6.0 ) General and administrative 1,059 878 20.6 2,260 1,922 17.6 Depreciation and amortization 795 966 (17.7 ) 1,682 1,927 (12.7 ) Total operating expenses 8,092 8,447 (4.2 ) 15,934 16,612 (4.1 ) Operating income 11,609 11,934 (2.7 ) 24,173 24,040 0.6 Interest expense (1,411 ) (1,820 ) (22.5 ) (3,339 ) (3,684 ) (9.4 ) Income before income taxes and income from equity

method investee 10,198 10,114 0.8 20,834 20,356 2.3 Income tax expense (68 ) (105 ) (35.2 ) (152 ) (136 ) 11.8 Income from equity method investee 168 175 (4.0 ) 343 333 3.0 Net income $ 10,298 $ 10,184 1.1 % $ 21,025 $ 20,553 2.3 % Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests: General partner $ 206 $ 204 1.0 % $ 421 $ 411 2.4 % Limited partners - common unitholders 10,092 9,980 1.1 20,604 20,142 2.3 Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): Common units $ 0.44 $ 0.43 2.3 % $ 0.89 $ 0.87 2.3 % Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted): Common units 23,161 23,138 23,161 23,138 Supplemental Revenues Data: Storage and throughput services $ 11,564 $ 11,785 (1.9 ) % $ 23,825 $ 23,570 1.1 % Railcar transportation services 4,795 5,374 (10.8 ) 9,837 10,498 (6.3 ) Terminal services 2,218 2,132 4.0 4,260 4,326 (1.5 ) Trucking and other 1,124 1,090 3.1 2,185 2,258 (3.2 ) Total revenues $ 19,701 $ 20,381 (3.3 ) % $ 40,107 $ 40,652 (1.3 ) %





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,025 $ 20,553 Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,682 1,927 Distribution from equity method investee - 1,000 Other 1,075 589 Net change in working capital 379 (1,825 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,161 22,244 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (291 ) (54 ) Disposition of assets 27,500 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,209 (54 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of distributions (5,684 ) (14,116 ) Net payments on revolving credit facility - (2,100 ) Net payments on long-term debt (46,834 ) - Payments of loan fees - (3,198 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,518 ) (19,414 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,148 ) 2,776 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,478 261 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,330 $ 3,037





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except ratios) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended LTM Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income $ 10,298 $ 10,184 $ 21,025 $ 20,553 $ 41,619 Interest expense 1,411 1,820 3,339 3,684 8,168 Income tax expense 68 105 152 136 228 Depreciation and amortization 795 966 1,682 1,927 3,561 Transaction costs - - 5 - 30 Unit-based compensation expense 80 79 159 158 321 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee (1) 50 44 94 94 181 Adjusted EBITDA 12,702 13,198 26,456 26,552 54,108 Interest paid or payable (1,411 ) (1,820 ) (3,339 ) (3,684 ) (8,168 ) Income taxes paid or payable (68 ) (30 ) (152 ) (61 ) (228 ) Maintenance capital expenditures - (32 ) (2 ) (54 ) (129 ) Distributable cash flow (2) $ 11,223 $ 11,316 $ 22,963 $ 22,753 $ 45,583 Distributions declared (3) $ 2,844 $ 2,836 $ 5,686 $ 5,672 $ 11,375 Coverage ratio 3.95x 3.99x 4.04x 4.01x 4.01x (1) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee. (2) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $9.3 million, of which $0.5 million relates to the Ord disposition, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $46.8 million, of which $27.5 million relates to the Ord disposition, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.

