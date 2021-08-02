Biogen Announces Results from Phase 3b NOVA Study Evaluating Every Six-Week Dosing with Natalizumab in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Results show that every six-week natalizumab IV administration provides a high level of efficacy in controlling MS disease activity in patients who switched from the approved every four-week dosing regimen



Data from the first prospective, randomized, controlled study of an extended dosing schedule for natalizumab offer valuable insights and build on positive real-world effectiveness findings 1,2,3

Updated analyses from the TOUCH Prescribing Program indicate an average six-week dosing schedule is associated with an 88 percent reduction in the probability of developing PML4



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results from the two-year prospective, randomized, interventional, controlled, open-label Phase 3b NOVA study (NCT03689972). NOVA was designed to estimate a potential difference between the efficacy of every six-week (Q6W) 300mg natalizumab intravenous (IV) administration compared to the efficacy of the approved every four-week (Q4W) dose in people treated with TYSABRI (natalizumab) (n=499) for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) after at least one year of disease stability on a Q4W IV dosing schedule.

The primary endpoint showed a numerical difference between the mean number of new or newly enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions at week 72 of 0.05 (Q4W) and 0.20 (Q6W) (p=0.0755), which based on the full trial results is not clinically meaningful. The numerical difference was driven by a high number of lesions occurring in two participants in the Q6W arm – one patient who developed lesions three months after treatment discontinuation and a second patient who developed asymptomatic progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a rare but serious brain infection. The proportion of patients that developed new or newly enlarging T2 lesions in each arm was 4.1 percent (Q4W) and 4.3 percent (Q6W).

There were no statistically significant or clinically meaningful differences in secondary endpoints at week 72 between the Q4W and Q6W treatment arms, and disease activity was well-controlled in both arms: