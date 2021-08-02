Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement

checkAd

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced for the purposes of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), that the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus of Strongbridge (the “Proxy Statement”), which also constitutes a scheme circular under Irish law, is being sent as of July 30, 2021 to Strongbridge shareholders.

As previously announced on May 24, 2021, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”) and Strongbridge entered into a definitive transaction agreement pursuant to which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge in a stock and CVR transaction for a transaction equity value of approximately $267 million, based on the closing price of Xeris’ shares of common stock of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge’s fully diluted share capital (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition will be effected by means of a “scheme of arrangement” under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014.

The Proxy Statement, which also constitutes a scheme circular required under Irish law, contains important information about the Acquisition for Strongbridge shareholders, as well as instructions on voting online, by mail, by telephone or in person.

In accordance with Rule 15(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, the holders of (i) Strongbridge Options and Strongbridge Share Awards; and (ii) Strongbridge Warrants, will be sent respective documents describing the treatment of these Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Share Awards and Strongbridge Warrants as part of the Acquisition. A copy of the Proxy Statement is also being sent to the holders of Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Share Awards and Strongbridge Warrants with these letters for information purposes only, in order to satisfy Irish legal requirements.

Copies of the documents referred to above, and all of the documents required to be made available for inspection in accordance with Rule 26 of the Irish Takeover Rules, are available for inspection at the offices of Arthur Cox, 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland and on Xeris’ and Strongbridge’s joint microsite at www.xerisstrongbridge.com, which can be accessed via a link on Strongbridge's website at www.strongbridgebio.com.

