Fuchs Petrolub Rises on Kepler Upgrade, but Bank of America Sees 30% Downside

Autor: PLX AI
02.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares rose today after Kepler Cheuvreux raised the stock to buy, but Bank of America analysts continue to see 30% downside. Fuchs Petrolub raised guidance for the year after H1 results beat expectationsBut a gross margin …

  • (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares rose today after Kepler Cheuvreux raised the stock to buy, but Bank of America analysts continue to see 30% downside.
  • Fuchs Petrolub raised guidance for the year after H1 results beat expectations
  • But a gross margin decline combined with lower Q2 net cash position and higher working capital outflow keeps Bank of America's rating at underperform, with a price target of EUR 30
  • Fuchs Petrolub faces increasing volume risks from accelerating electric vehicle penetration, as electric cars require 50-70% less lubricants than a traditional car, BofA estimates
