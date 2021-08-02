Fuchs Petrolub Rises on Kepler Upgrade, but Bank of America Sees 30% Downside
(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares rose today after Kepler Cheuvreux raised the stock to buy, but Bank of America analysts continue to see 30% downside. Fuchs Petrolub raised guidance for the year after H1 results beat expectationsBut a gross margin …
(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares rose today after Kepler Cheuvreux raised the stock to buy, but Bank of America analysts continue to see 30% downside. Fuchs Petrolub raised guidance for the year after H1 results beat expectationsBut a gross margin …
- (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares rose today after Kepler Cheuvreux raised the stock to buy, but Bank of America analysts continue to see 30% downside.
- Fuchs Petrolub raised guidance for the year after H1 results beat expectations
- But a gross margin decline combined with lower Q2 net cash position and higher working capital outflow keeps Bank of America's rating at underperform, with a price target of EUR 30
- Fuchs Petrolub faces increasing volume risks from accelerating electric vehicle penetration, as electric cars require 50-70% less lubricants than a traditional car, BofA estimates
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare