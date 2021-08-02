checkAd

IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) Development Progress

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / IJJ Corporation (OTC PINK:IJJP):

IJJP News Headliners:

STOP SIGN REMOVAL: Pink Current Information status is waiting on the next OTCIQ's review.

Update: Responded to 3 different updates request by OTCIQ after the initial review of Financial and Disclosure information.

We received the following requests, which were updates and restating financial statements:

  1. A resubmission was required to post separate Annual Disclosure statement for 2019 and 2020,
    1. Additionally, due to the lapse of time between the initial submission also the 2nd Quarter Reports ending April 30, 2021, automatically was added to execute the OTCmarkets Agreement, which was activated.
  2. Next, we quoted on the Disclosure Statements one of the 5% shareholders name as entered on the register, which was a business name, when a point of contact was required.
    1. The Transfer Agent aided in providing the corrections, now reflected on the Shareholder list, and submitted as required.
  3. Lastly, correcting misquotes of Outstanding Shares between the Disclosure and Financials from 2019, revisions posted July 23, 2021.

eCETP SCOPE OF WORK: Encompasses the development of an eCETP dashboard user experience web and cloud-based application providing Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and customizable analytical stats with a downloadable client interface, with offsite storage and retrievals.

eCETP will offer donor packages for processing as Account Receipts Ticket for donation campaigns. Providing campaign analytical data on the expected values obtained within various levels by analyzing the variances that occurred during the campaign.

Phase 1 Update: On July 26, 2021, MonTech Corporation completed the delivery of the White Paper, the UI (User Interface) and UX (User experience) and the Non-functional prototype services for eCETP.

Special Update: A retraction on releasing the White Paper: After Montech team's technical review and during the rewrite several modifications required for the Web/Application design to be added to the White Paper to reflect the specification changes.

The release date is on or before the second week of August 2021, once item 2 below is completed.

Website https://Montech.io

Phase 2: eCETP Web/Application design stages:

Projected delivery: October 2021.

Item

PHASE 2 TASKS

