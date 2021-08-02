Allianz Takes 7% Hit from DOJ Probe, but Low Valuation Keeps It a Buy, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are likely to take a hit from the DOJ probe into the Structured Alpha Funds, but the insurer already has a low valuation and remains a buy, analysts at Bank of America said.
- Allianz is down 7% today
- While issues around Structured Alpha Funds could lead to a material negative impact, Allianz is already trading at less than 9 times the estimated PE ratio for 2023, BofA said
- A key question will be whether Allianz overstepped its mandate for the Structured Alpha Funds and whether this attributed to the material losses, BofA said
- BofA has a price target of EUR 255 for Allianz
