Allianz Takes 7% Hit from DOJ Probe, but Low Valuation Keeps It a Buy, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.08.2021, 13:38  |  62   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Allianz shares are likely to take a hit from the DOJ probe into the Structured Alpha Funds, but the insurer already has a low valuation and remains a buy, analysts at Bank of America said. Allianz is down 7% todayWhile issues around …

  • (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are likely to take a hit from the DOJ probe into the Structured Alpha Funds, but the insurer already has a low valuation and remains a buy, analysts at Bank of America said.
  • Allianz is down 7% today
  • While issues around Structured Alpha Funds could lead to a material negative impact, Allianz is already trading at less than 9 times the estimated PE ratio for 2023, BofA said
  • A key question will be whether Allianz overstepped its mandate for the Structured Alpha Funds and whether this attributed to the material losses, BofA said
  • BofA has a price target of EUR 255 for Allianz
