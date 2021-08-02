AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab Has Blockbuster Potential, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 13:47 | 37 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 13:47 | (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab, which has just received FDA approval, has potential for sales exceeding $1 billion per year, analysts said. FDA approved anifrolumab under the brand name Saphnelo as a new treatment for moderate to severe … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab, which has just received FDA approval, has potential for sales exceeding $1 billion per year, analysts said. FDA approved anifrolumab under the brand name Saphnelo as a new treatment for moderate to severe … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab, which has just received FDA approval, has potential for sales exceeding $1 billion per year, analysts said.

FDA approved anifrolumab under the brand name Saphnelo as a new treatment for moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

The unmet medical need is high, with SLE affecting around 300,000 people in the US and 5 million people worldwide

Anifrolumab could have peak sales of $1.2 billion, which is more than twice as much as current consensus, Bank of America analysts said

The market expectations may be too low because the lack of success of Benlysta, the only other biologic indicated for SLE: BofA

Astra's drug could have a faster uptake than Benlysta, reaching $1 billion sales by 2025, Carnegie said



