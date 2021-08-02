Salonpas(R) Named #1 Doctor-Recommended Brand of Pain Relief Patches in United States

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® has been named the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States in a survey by IQVIA*, a leading global provider …

"This recognition is meaningful because the medical community is increasingly recommending Over The Counter (OTC) topical pain relievers, and Salonpas has now been shown to be their first choice among topical pain relief patches", said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® has been named the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States in a survey by IQVIA*, a leading global provider of research services.

The trend of increasing recommendations for topical pain relievers follows an expanding set of guidance and recommendations from leading medical authorities. In guidance issued in August 2020, the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recommend the use of topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) as first-line therapy for treating acute, non-low back pain from musculoskeletal injuries in outpatient settings. Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance to clinicians to consider topical pain relievers as a first-line option in response to the Opioid crisis.

Anesthesia & Research, an international, peer-reviewed scientific journal, published an exploratory pain management study, titled, "Personalized Pain Therapy: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilized to Predict Patient Response to OTC Topical Analgesics, " based on data from the previously published RELIEF study which studied Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch and found that patients treated with Salonpas reported greater reductions in pain severity, better quality of life outcomes, and less usage of oral pain medicines than those patients who were not treated with Salonpas.

"Research is core to our company principles in ensuring that we provide people in pain with safe and effective topical analgesics, and practitioners with the clinical evidence they need to confidently recommend our products for their patients," says Incledon.

Salonpas® offers a full line of patch products employing a variety of active ingredients, formulas, and patch technologies. The portfolio broadly provides temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, sprains, bruises and strains. The Salonpas Pain Relief Patch LARGE is the first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever and only OTC patch indicated to treat mild and moderate pain. Other notable products include the Salonpas Lidocaine Pain-Relieving Gel-Patch which is the #1 selling OTC patch in the United States, Salonpas Pain Relieving Gel-Patch HOT and Salonpas HOT which both include capsaicin (derived from chili peppers) which creates a warming sensation.

"Even with the increased doctor recommendations and related adoption among pain sufferers, the U.S. is still playing catch up with other part of the world, including Asia and Europe, where topical therapy is frequently used as first choice for pain relief," says Incledon. "By raising awareness for topical medicine in America, we honor Hisamitsu's mission, referred to as ‘Salonpathy,' which is to improve the quality of life through patches."

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas ® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, https://us.hisamitsu/.

*Source: IQVIA 2021

