InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC PINK:INND) to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 14:00   

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18 at 3:00 PM EST. InnerScope CEO Mr. Matthew Moore will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42280

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:INND), and to watch Mr. Moore's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC PINK:INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com) combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com.

