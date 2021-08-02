Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major Sports + Entertainment Brands

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and West Realm Shire Services Inc.( "FTX" or "The Company"), owner and operator of FTX.US, …

Dolphin will develop and execute the creative branding, production and marketing of these programs alongside FTX, who will use their crypto exchange services and technical development as the backbone of the marketplaces. Together, the award-winning production and marketing teams of Dolphin and the industry-leading team at FTX behind one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world will develop and program global NFT marketplaces targeting brands within the sports, film, television, music, gaming, eSports, culinary, lifestyle and charity industries.

"We see the trading of NFTs as much more than just a list of digital products - we view our marketplace experiences as the future of fandom for internationally-recognized brands and franchises in sports and entertainment," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "To achieve this vision, we have searched for the absolute best technology partner. We are unbelievably excited to partner with Sam, Brett, Avi and the entire team at FTX, who we consider the market leader for customer experience in the crypto and blockchain worlds."

"Buying NFTs today is clunky," continued O'Dowd. "To be able to offer a seamless user experience, where the wallet and the product are all in one place; to allow the consumer to pay with crypto, credit card or traditional currency; to have the product available on wholly-owned and programmed online destinations; to have the same product available for purchase directly in app; and to also have actual customer support, when necessary, are enormous differentiating factors that FTX provides. Combined with Dolphin's unparalleled access and relationships across the film, television, music, gaming, eSports, culinary and sports industries, our joint offerings are distinct from the rest of the market and, most importantly, immediately put NFTs on a level playing field with all other consumer products available for purchase online."