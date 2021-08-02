ENDRA Life Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, …

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions. Participation instructions are as follows:

Replay Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42091

The telephone replay will be available through 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on August 19, 2021

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

