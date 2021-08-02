checkAd

Drew Weilbacher Joins TSG as Chief Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm, today announced that Drew Weilbacher has joined the firm as Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 2, 2021. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mr. Weilbacher will be responsible for administering TSG’s global compliance and enterprise risk programs. In this role he will oversee the implementation of firm policies and procedures and provide guidance regarding firm regulatory matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drew to the TSG team,” said Jamie O’Hara, President of TSG Consumer Partners. “We seek to maintain the highest standards in today’s complex regulatory environment and Drew’s deep regulatory experience and nuanced understanding of private fund operations will be invaluable. Drew’s wealth of industry insights and knowledge will help ensure that we are adhering to ever-evolving compliance standards.”

“Since its inception, TSG has earned the trust and respect of its key stakeholders through an emphasis on transparency and responsibility,” said Weilbacher. “I look forward to helping the firm continue to bring value to its investors and portfolio companies through building on and supporting its robust compliance and risk programs.”

Mr. Weilbacher joins TSG from Promontory Financial Group, where he was co-head of the firm’s private fund practice. Previously, he served in a variety of roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including as a Senior Specialized Examiner in the Division of Examinations. In this role he led regulatory examinations of U.S. registered investment advisers and provided subject matter expertise in connection with private fund adviser examinations, SEC rulemaking, and enforcement matters. He also served as a founding member of the SEC’s Private Fund Unit, the agency’s first national specialized examination unit dedicated to conducting examinations of advisers to private equity funds, hedge funds, and other types of private funds. Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Weilbacher held the role of Vice President of Structured Products, Funds of Funds Finance and Operations at Coast Asset Management.

Mr. Weilbacher succeeds Jessica Duran, who will remain Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the food, beverage, restaurant, fitness, beauty, personal care, household, apparel & accessories, and e-commerce sectors. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, popchips, REVOLVE, Smashbox, Stumptown, and vitaminwater. For more information, including a complete list of current partner companies, visit tsgconsumer.com.




