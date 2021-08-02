checkAd

Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch of Vicineum

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq:SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the expansion of its leadership team in support of the Company’s transformation into a commercial-stage company with the hiring of Amy Ponpipom as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), the Company’s lead program, is currently under Priority Review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“I am delighted to have Amy join the team here at Sesen Bio,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Her strong industry experience and deep expertise in commercialization activities will be invaluable as we continue to work toward our PDUFA date and the potential launch of Vicineum in the US. I am confident that Amy’s knowledge and skills will enable us to execute a world-class launch in order to fulfill our mission to save and improve the lives of patients.”

Ms. Ponpipom brings over 17 years of legal experience in the pharmaceutical industry to her role as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel. Prior to joining Sesen Bio, she spent 12 years as in-house counsel for multiple pharmaceutical companies, where she worked cross-functionally to provide legal counsel in key areas such as regulatory strategy, compliance, product labeling, marketing strategy, payor communications and patient support programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. Ms. Ponpipom most recently worked at AstraZeneca, where she gained extensive knowledge about global product development, strategy, and commercialization, and deepened her understanding of the healthcare industry and relevant laws. Earlier in her career, she was an attorney at the law firm Dechert LLP. Ms. Ponpipom holds a Juris Doctor degree from Villanova University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in biology from The College of New Jersey.

In connection with the hiring of Ms. Ponpipom and one other employee, non-statutory stock options were granted. Under such grants, up to 256,000 shares of Sesen Bio common stock are purchasable upon vesting of the stock options within each option’s ten-year term. Each of the stock options vests over a four-year period, with one quarter of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and an additional 6.25% of the underlying shares vesting at the end of each successive three-month period following the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service with Sesen Bio.

