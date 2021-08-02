checkAd

Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter Ending June 30, 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”, NASDAQ:BLDE) will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 16, 2021, before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal and CFO Will Heyburn and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-300-8521, international callers may use 1-412-317-6026, and request to join the Blade Air Mobility earnings call. A live webcast will also be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/news-events.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until August 30, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 10159319. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit blade.com/investors.

