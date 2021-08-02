checkAd

Advanced Energy Launches Programmable DC Power Supplies for the Test and Measurement Market

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today expands its presence in the test and measurement market with the launch of the new Intelligent Laboratory Series (iLS) of programmable DC power supplies. With industry-leading small footprint and high-power density, the iLS600, iLS600-R and iLS1500 feature programmable capability with best-in-class measurement accuracy, and a patented wireless remote sense feature that significantly reduces noise in a wide range of test and measurement applications.

Advanced Energy introduces new Intelligent Laboratory Series (iLS) of programmable DC power supplies. With industry-leading small footprint and high-power density, the iLS600, iLS600-R and iLS1500 feature programmable capability with best-in-class measurement accuracy, and a patented wireless remote sense feature that significantly reduces noise in a wide range of test and measurement applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed for both benchtop and rackmount applications, the compact, lightweight, programmable units incorporate embedded 12-bit D/A and A/D converters for highly accurate voltage and current measurement. Digital rotary controls enable rapid adjustment and fine-tuning of the output voltage and current while front (iLS600) and rear (iLS600-R and iLS1500) ports offer convenient control remotely via USB, Ethernet and analog control inputs. The wireless remote sense feature regulates the DC voltage at the load without added sense wires to greatly reduce noise.

“This is an important step in broadening our solutions for the test and measurement market,” said Joe Voyles, vice president marketing, industrial power conversion products at Advanced Energy. “Offering programmable capability across a wide range of voltages, the iLS Series allows users to simulate a broad range of applications while delivering accurate measurement and reporting to meet customer requirements.”

The iLS600 and iLS600-R power supplies feature a single output that delivers power up to 600 watts. The iLS1500 power supply offers a single output delivering up to 1500 watts of power. Five single output models ranging from 30 V to 400 V are available for both the iLS600 and iLS1500. The DC power supplies allow both series and parallel operation. Output current ranges from 2.5 A to 33 A for the iLS600 and iLS600-R, and from 5 A to 70 A for the iLS1500.

With full OCP and OVP protection, the power supplies conform to UL 60950-1, UL 62368-1 and CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 62368-1 product safety standards. They are LXI-certified for easy interoperability with other devices and available LabView Drivers.

The iLS600 and iLS600-R and iLS1500 are available now. For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit www.artesyn.com/solutions/test-and-measurement.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

