Humana’s Sue Schick Appointed President of Company’s Group, Military and Specialty Businesses

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it is promoting health care industry veteran Sue Schick to President of the company’s Group, Military and Specialty businesses, effective September 1, 2021. Schick came to Humana at the beginning of 2020 to join the segment’s leadership team, with oversight of employer group sales and market operations.

“From the day Sue arrived at Humana, the Management Team and I have been impressed by her leadership in the segment, from her work to restructure our market operations to her inclusive management style,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and CEO. “We have ambitious growth goals in place for our Group, Military and Specialty businesses team, and I am highly confident that Sue is the right person to help us achieve those goals.”

Schick succeeds Chris Hunter who has decided to leave the company at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities. Hunter, who joined Humana in 2014 as Chief Strategy Officer, played an instrumental role in advancing the company’s strategy, particularly as the company emerged as a stand-alone entity after the termination of the Aetna transaction. In 2018, he took over leadership responsibility for the company’s Group, Specialty and Military lines of business.

“As a member of our Management Team, Chris has contributed greatly to Humana’s success,” Broussard added. “His impact will be long-lasting, from the critical strategy development work he led, to his insights and actions on the corporate development front, to his thoughtful work to help position our Commercial business for long-term success.”

As Schick moves into the Segment President role, she is excited about the opportunities across the segment – from the commercial space to Humana’s longtime work with the federal TRICARE military health program.

“Working with Chris and the leaders of our segment, I am proud of everything we have accomplished to build such a talented team in the Group, Military and Specialty businesses, and to position the team for success. We are in the final stages of a restructuring of the organization, and we’re excited about the progress we are making,” Schick said. “What I am most excited about as I prepare to take on this new role is the opportunity to help the people we serve achieve better health. From our employer and specialty customers and members to the U.S. Department of Defense, we’re proud to serve millions of Americans in this segment, and looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us.”

