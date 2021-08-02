checkAd

NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that it has agreed to sell $5.0 million of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (Series C Preferred Stock). The Series C Preferred Stock is being issued in a private placement to TEP Next Decade, LLC, an affiliate of Energy & Power Transition Partners, LLC (EPTP).

EPTP is a private equity fund whose goal is to catalyze cleaner, smarter energy and digital industries through investments that drive meaningful value for both its investors and the environment alike. NextDecade’s focus on green LNG and carbon capture and storage fit firmly within EPTP’s transitional energy investment strategy.

“NextDecade is pleased to welcome Energy & Power Transition Partners as an investor,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We share EPTP’s vision of making North America’s power and energy systems more sustainable and through NextDecade’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are helping lead the way by reducing the costs of carbon capture and storage projects.”

“The investment in NextDecade is consistent with EPTP’s mission, which is to provide society with carbon neutral solutions for the delivery of reliable energy resources,” said Pat Eilers, EPTP’s Founder and Managing Partner. “NextDecade is the global pioneer in green LNG as a result of the unique combination of its NEXT Carbon Solutions business with its low-cost Rio Grande LNG project. EPTP is thrilled to support NextDecade as it commercializes its differentiated energy solutions.”

The offer and sale of the Series C Preferred Stock has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), or any other securities laws, and the Series C Preferred Stock cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

