HilltopSecurities Launches HTS Commodities Division

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) today announced the expansion of its commodities brokerage and trading business with the launch of a new division, HTS Commodities. The division consists of 19 experienced commodities professionals in Texas and Tennessee, including nine in Amarillo, and three in Memphis who joined the firm on July 30. The team will provide a full suite of commodities trading, risk management, and wealth management services to farmers and ranchers across the United States.

The new additions include managing directors Brock Thompson and Will Snead in Amarillo, who serve as co-heads of HTS Commodities’ central plains region and managing directors Lewis Williamson and Marvin Coleman in Memphis, who serve as co-heads of the mid-south region. They join HilltopSecurities’ legacy team of seven commodities professionals in Plano, Texas. The newly expanded group is co-headed by Richard Konkel and Jerome Gaudry, with each bringing over two decades of banking, commodities, and financial engineering experience.

“The launch of HTS Commodities with the addition of 12 highly experienced and accomplished commodities and futures professionals is another important step in HilltopSecurities’ growth plan,” said Brad Winges, President and CEO of HilltopSecurities. “We are proud to welcome these talented individuals to our team and look forward to their contributions as we continue to seek opportunities to build this business and expand our product offerings to farmers and ranchers in the United States.”

HTS Commodities will focus on a broad range of commodities and futures trading including livestock, grains, cotton, energy, metals, U.S. market indices, and U.S. and foreign currencies, among other wealth advisory services. In addition, the division will provide commodities consulting services and customized hedging strategies for producers, consumers, and investors. HTS Commodities’ recent hires more than double the size of the firm’s existing commodities desk with plans to continue its growth throughout other geographic regions.

“As a full-service investment bank, HilltopSecurities is focused on expanding across our business lines and the markets we serve to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial services for our clients,” said Konkel.

“The launch of HTS Commodities marks a significant milestone as we increase the scope of our trading and hedging solutions for individual and institutional clients. We’re excited to begin this next chapter and look forward to continued growth for HTS Commodities,” added Gaudry.

